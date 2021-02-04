Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PROTECTIONS-OREGON RIVERS

Senators propose new protections for Oregon rivers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s U.S. senators have proposed a conservation package that would protect thousands of miles of the state’s rivers from development. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Wednesday announced the River Democracy Act of 2021. It would add nearly 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers and streams to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers system. The bill would almost triple the number of river miles with Wild and Scenic protections in Oregon and includes waterways in most of the state. It amounts to one of the biggest public lands conservation proposals in state history.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon nears 2,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon nears 2,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, with the Oregon Health Authority reporting 10 additional people who died from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The most recent deaths, include four men and six women, people ranging from 59 to 99 years old and residents of Clackamas, Multnomah and Umatilla. On Wednesday the health authority reported 649 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 144,605. The death toll is 1,991. Most of Wednesday’s cases were in Marion, Washington and Multnomah counties.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESTAURANT VIOLATIONS

Springfield restaurant fined over COVID-19 rules

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health has fined a Springfield restaurant $9,215 over two alleged COVID-19-related violations. KEZI-TV reports the restaurant called Along Came Trudy was issued a fine of $9,215, following weeks of the business remaining open against statewide rules. State officials say the fine was issued after an inspection in December. By allowing indoor dining, OSHA said the restaurant willfully disregarded the ban on indoor dining in extreme risk areas. The second violation regards a failure to make sure customers inside the restaurant wear a face covering. OSHA also said armed people outside the business threatened regulatory agencies and their staff members. Employers have 30 days to appeal citations.

IDAHO-MARIJUANA-CONSTITUTIONAL-BAN

Idaho Senate approves constitutional ban on legal marijuana

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot and other psychoactive drugs has cleared the Idaho Senate and is headed to the House. The Senate mustered the two-thirds needed with a 24-11 vote on Wednesday to approve the resolution. The bill next goes to the House and if it is passed there, Idaho voters will decide in 2022 whether to approve the amendment to the state constitution, Backers say Idaho is surrounded by states with legal marijuana and they don’t want it. Opponents say the measure would permanently ban medical marijuana for patients with terminal illnesses or chronic pain.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-INMATES

Judge orders Oregon inmates to be prioritized for vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ordered all inmates in the Oregon prison system to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations — a move that should make prisoners immediately eligible for inoculation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the preliminary injunction issued Tuesday orders all Oregon Department of Corrections inmates be offered a vaccine as part of phase 1A, group 2, of Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccination plan — putting prison inmates in the same category as people living in nursing homes and other congregate care settings. The order should make prisoners eligible for vaccines now, but it’s not clear if they’ll move ahead of teachers or the elderly. But given that the Oregon Health Authority dictates where vaccines are shipped, the state has the ability to redirect doses for prisons.

SEX CRIMES-200 YEARS

Hermiston man gets 200 years in prison for child sex crimes

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — An Eastern Oregon man is going to prison for the rest of his life for sexually abusing a child. KATU reports 58-year-old Jose Olivarez Fernandez of Hermiston pleaded guilty while at trial in late January just before the child victim was to testify in court. The Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office says Fernandez pleaded guilty to all 19 counts of unlawful sexual penetration, sodomy, sex abuse, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sex abuse and incest. Fernandez was sentenced on Friday to more than 200 years in prison.

CHILD SEXUAL ASSAULT SENTENCE

Redmond man gets 15 years prison for child sexual abuse

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Redmond man accused of sexually abusing a child for more than four years has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The Bulletin reports Cody Owen Hough-Nielsen, 31, came to court Tuesday having entered an Alford plea to two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one of coercion. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction. Prosecutor Stacy Neil told the court Hough-Nielsen was arrested in September 2018 after a girl who lived with him told police he had abused her numerous times from 2014 into 2018, while she was younger than 11 years old.

SPOTTED OWL-PROTECTIONS

Democrats urge investigation into removal of owl protections

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eight Democratic U.S. lawmakers are calling for an investigation into “potential scientific meddling” by the Trump administration in its rule to remove critical habitat protections for the imperiled northern spotted owl in the Pacific Northwest. The group said in a letter Tuesday that former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt “appeared to unilaterally act” on his way out of office to remove millions of acres of protected habitat designated for the owl. The lawmakers are seeking a review from the Interior Department inspector general. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is overseen by the Interior Department and didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.