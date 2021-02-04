Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MISSING SKIPPER-SEARCH

Crews search for skipper of boat found unattended on lake

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Crews will resume rescue efforts for a missing skipper now presumed to have drowned after a boat was found unattended on Lake Washington near Juanita Bay Tuesday. King County Sheriff’s Office officials said Wednesday the skipper is presumed to have drowned. Multiple search and rescue agencies resumed their search for the passenger in Lake Washington after reports of a possible person who went overboard Tuesday. The Coast Guard says someone reported a running boat that had collided into a private pier. No one was in the boat, but a cell phone and wallet were found on board.

CAPITOL BREACH-WASHINGTON STATE ARREST

Feds: Member of Proud Boys arrested in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — The Justice Department says a member of the Proud Boys has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the breach of the nation’s Capitol. Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon, after he was charged in Washington, D.C., with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds. The Justice Department says the 30-year-old Nordean was among those who entered the Capitol and that he had been near the front of the crowd of rioters as the confronted Capitol Police. Nordean’s father said in an email that his son “will be held accountable for his actions.”

DISMEMBERED BODIES-CAR

Man suspected of killing Othello women could be deported

OTHELLO, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it is moving to deport a man suspected of killing two women and leaving their body parts in an abandoned car in the central Washington town of Othello. The Spokesman-Review reports Mauricio Nava-Garibay confessed to killing 57-year-old Dora Martinez and her 30-year-old relative Guadalupe Martinez last week, according to probable cause documents. ICE says Mauricio Nava-Garibay is a citizen of Mexico who is in the United States illegally. Nava-Garibay is being held in Adams County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of removal or concealment of a body. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

IDAHO-MARIJUANA-CONSTITUTIONAL-BAN

Idaho Senate approves constitutional ban on legal marijuana

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot and other psychoactive drugs has cleared the Idaho Senate and is headed to the House. The Senate mustered the two-thirds needed with a 24-11 vote on Wednesday to approve the resolution. The bill next goes to the House and if it is passed there, Idaho voters will decide in 2022 whether to approve the amendment to the state constitution, Backers say Idaho is surrounded by states with legal marijuana and they don’t want it. Opponents say the measure would permanently ban medical marijuana for patients with terminal illnesses or chronic pain.

FATAL SHOOTING-YAKIMA

18-year-old charged in shooting death of his stepfather

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An 18-year-old Yakima man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his stepfather. Jonathan Hidalgo is accused of shooting Charles Ellis Wade Mills at their home on Jan. 27. Officers went to the home around 10:45 p.m. after Hidalgo called 911 to report the shooting. Officers said Hidalgo made statements in the call that linked him to the killing. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined he died from a single shot to the head. Hidalgo is being held at the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.

DEPUTY-ASSAULT CHARGE

Mason County sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to assault

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — A Mason County sheriff’s deputy accused of choking and biting his wife when she tried to rouse him from a drunken stupor has pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Jake Talton Delaney entered his plea in Mason County Superior Court. His attorney, Alan Harvey, declined to comment. Shelton police arrested Delaney on Jan. 18 after a neighbor visiting the couple’s house called 911 and told police she witnessed the assault. He was booked into the Thurston County Jail. A Shelton police officer who tried to take a statement from Delaney described him as “extremely intoxicated.”

SEATTLE WAGE MANDATE-TRADER JOE’S

Trader Joe’s raises pay after Seattle passes mandate

SEATTLE (AP) — Trader Joe’s has said it will temporarily raise pay for all its employees across the United States in response to a recently passed mandate in Seattle requiring large grocery stores to increase pay by $4 an hour for its front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Trader Joe’s made the announcement on its website. The Seattle Times reported that the post does not mention the mandate but a message to employees attributed the pay increase to the recently approved order in Seattle. CEO Dan Bane, President Jon Baslone and a third executive said in a letter that the $4-per-hour raise will continue throughout the pandemic or until employees are “eligible for vaccines as ‘grocery workers.’”

PHOENIX CANAL KILLINGS-DNA

Bid to toss DNA evidence in Phoenix canal killings rejected

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge rejected a bid to toss DNA evidence against a man charged with sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate attacks in the 1990s while they were riding bikes near a canal in north Phoenix. Bryan Patrick Miller’s lawyers said police didn’t have a warrant when collecting his DNA from a mug at a restaurant where he met with an undercover officer. Authorities say DNA collected from the 2015 dinner linked Miller to the deaths of 22-year-old Angela Brosso in 1992 and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in 1993. Police said Miller denied involvement in the killings. He pleaded not guilty to charges.

BILLIONAIRE TAX-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington state eyes ‘billionaire tax’ on the ultra rich

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s richest residents — including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates — would pay a wealth tax on certain financial assets under legislation being considered by lawmakers in the state House. The Democratic sponsor of the bill says she is seeking a fair and equitable tax code at a time when more lower- and middle-income people are struggling due to the pandemic. Under the bill, for taxes due in 2023, a 1% tax would be levied on “extraordinary” intangible financial assets ranging from cash, publicly traded options, futures contracts, and stocks and bonds — but not on income. The first $1 billion of value would be exempt from the tax.

SPOTTED OWL-PROTECTIONS

Democrats urge investigation into removal of owl protections

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eight Democratic U.S. lawmakers are calling for an investigation into “potential scientific meddling” by the Trump administration in its rule to remove critical habitat protections for the imperiled northern spotted owl in the Pacific Northwest. The group said in a letter Tuesday that former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt “appeared to unilaterally act” on his way out of office to remove millions of acres of protected habitat designated for the owl. The lawmakers are seeking a review from the Interior Department inspector general. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is overseen by the Interior Department and didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.