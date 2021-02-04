Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON TEAR GAS

SALEM, Ore. — Tear gas, pepper spray and impact munitions have been deployed by police for months against protesters in Portland, Oregon, enveloping neighborhoods and even a school yard in clouds of stinging, choking chemical agents. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

LEGISLATURE SPORTS BETTING

SPOKANE, Wash. — Supporters of a bill to expand sports gambling in Washington state beyond Indian casinos and into privately-owned card rooms across the state said Thursday the measure would increase job and tax revenues. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 580 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK EQUITY GROUP

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s coronavirus vaccine equity group is meeting in secret Thursday after a different closed-door session in which some members questioned how health officials will put the group’s recommendations into practice. SENT: 290 words.

SPORTS

SOC MLS LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

Major League Soccer has extended the deadline for reworking the collective bargaining agreement with its players for another 24 hours, citing the progress the two sides have made this week. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 270 words. With AP photos.

FBN CHARGERS HUBERT

Justin Herbert has had a busy four weeks since the Los Angeles Chargers ended their season but he already has set his sights on what will be another transitional offseason for him. SENT: 510 words. With AP photos.

FBC SMALL COLLEGES START

PARKLAND, Wash. — The next wave of college football arrives this weekend when a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a delayed season. By Tim Booth. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

POLICE USE OF FORCE SETTLEMENT: 2 men who say police used excessive force to get $150K.

PORTLAND POLICE STAFFING: Portland shifts officers to try to stem spike in violence.

VIRUS OUTBREAK LIQUOR LICENSE: Canby restaurant’s liquor license suspended over COVID-19 rules

BIAS CRIME AGAINST OFFICER: Man accused of yelling racist slurs at officer faces charge.

FATAL CRASH: 2 killed in head-on crash near Woodburn.

