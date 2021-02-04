Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Canyon Ridge 55, Wood River 38
Coeur d’Alene 55, Sandpoint 40
Glenns Ferry 41, Carey 37
Jerome 59, Kimberly 36
Middleton 48, Bishop Kelly 38
Minico 47, Mountain Home 34
Nampa 58, Emmett 48
Raft River 49, Murtaugh 36
Richfield 59, Camas County 42
Shoshone 56, Lighthouse Christian 55
Twin Falls 55, Burley 48
Twin Falls Christian Academy 59, Hagerman 31
Vallivue 57, Caldwell 33
Wallace 65, Genesis Preparatory Academy 41
Watersprings 42, Challis 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 44, Borah 29
Bonneville 35, Shelley 30
Century 40, Preston 35
Declo 39, Wendell 36
Genesee 73, Lapwai 57
Grace 37, Butte County 27
Highland 46, Idaho Falls 42
Kellogg 61, Bonners Ferry 45
Lakeside 58, St. Maries 43
Mackay 62, N. Gem 28
Marsh Valley 49, Snake River 44
Meridian 38, Skyview 19
Mountain View 64, Kuna 43
N. Fremont 47, Salmon 33
Notus 56, Idaho City 42
Riverstone International School 43, Greenleaf 32
Rockland 56, Leadore 48
Soda Springs 49, West Side 47
Teton 38, South Fremont 36
Thunder Ridge 47, Madison 36
Timberlake 57, Priest River 4
Timberline 51, Rocky Mountain 35
W. Jefferson 41, Firth 40
Wallace 69, Genesis Preparatory Academy 5
Weiser 57, Homedale 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments