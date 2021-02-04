Skip to Content
Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Canyon Ridge 55, Wood River 38

Coeur d’Alene 55, Sandpoint 40

Glenns Ferry 41, Carey 37

Jerome 59, Kimberly 36

Middleton 48, Bishop Kelly 38

Minico 47, Mountain Home 34

Nampa 58, Emmett 48

Raft River 49, Murtaugh 36

Richfield 59, Camas County 42

Shoshone 56, Lighthouse Christian 55

Twin Falls 55, Burley 48

Twin Falls Christian Academy 59, Hagerman 31

Vallivue 57, Caldwell 33

Wallace 65, Genesis Preparatory Academy 41

Watersprings 42, Challis 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 44, Borah 29

Bonneville 35, Shelley 30

Century 40, Preston 35

Declo 39, Wendell 36

Genesee 73, Lapwai 57

Grace 37, Butte County 27

Highland 46, Idaho Falls 42

Kellogg 61, Bonners Ferry 45

Lakeside 58, St. Maries 43

Mackay 62, N. Gem 28

Marsh Valley 49, Snake River 44

Meridian 38, Skyview 19

Mountain View 64, Kuna 43

N. Fremont 47, Salmon 33

Notus 56, Idaho City 42

Riverstone International School 43, Greenleaf 32

Rockland 56, Leadore 48

Soda Springs 49, West Side 47

Teton 38, South Fremont 36

Thunder Ridge 47, Madison 36

Timberlake 57, Priest River 4

Timberline 51, Rocky Mountain 35

W. Jefferson 41, Firth 40

Wallace 69, Genesis Preparatory Academy 5

Weiser 57, Homedale 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

