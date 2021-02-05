BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

LEGISLATURE TRIBAL MASCOTS

SPOKANE, Wash. — A bill to ban the use of Native American mascots on high school sports teams in Washington had a public hearing Friday in Olympia. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 490 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NURSING HOMES

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Coronavirus cases have dropped at U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care facilities over the past few weeks, offering a glimmer of hope that health officials attribute to the start of vaccinations, an easing of the post-holiday surge and better prevention, among other reasons. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 980 words. With AP photos.

POLICE REFORM SEATTLE

SEATTLE — A federal judge overseeing police reforms in Seattle has warned that efforts to defund the police department could put the city at risk of violating a federal consent decree agreed to eight years ago. SENT: 430 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. By Sara Cline. SENT: 660 words.

IN BRIEF

CRUISE SHIPS CANADA: Seattle cruise season hit after Canada bans cruise ships.

CLARK COUNTY SHOOTING: Clark Co. deputies shoot, critically wound suspect.