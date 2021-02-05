Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 70, Nampa Christian 55
Bonneville 74, Blackfoot 67
Cascade 75, Council 60
Centennial 50, Borah 47
Clearwater Valley 48, Potlatch 43
Eagle 74, Boise 62
Firth 39, W. Jefferson 38
Fruitland 80, Payette 48
Genesee 60, Lapwai 55
Gooding 49, Buhl 35
Grace 54, Butte County 48
Hillcrest 59, Idaho Falls 46
Homedale 52, Parma 51
McCall-Donnelly 57, Weiser 47
Melba 71, Marsing 38
Mountain View 58, Kuna 48
New Plymouth 62, Compass Public Charter School 28
North Star Charter 63, Gem State Adventist 46
Pocatello 50, Shelley 39
Preston 51, Century 44
Rigby 68, Highland 56
Riverstone International School 65, Rimrock 32
Rocky Mountain 52, Meridian 50
Snake River 72, American Falls 37
St. Maries 61, Lakeside 60
Sugar-Salem 80, South Fremont 70
Thunder Ridge 53, Madison 50, OT
Timberline 45, Skyview 42
Victory Charter 67, Greenleaf 42
Wallace 64, Priest River 58
Wendell 62, Declo 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burley 47, Jerome 39
Coeur d’Alene 71, Lewiston 45
Kellogg 35, Clark Fork 27
Lake City 45, Post Falls 41
Minico 48, Twin Falls 33
Mountain Home 61, Canyon Ridge 48
Wallace 58, Mullan 27
1AD1 District Tournament=
Oakley 42, Glenns Ferry 13
Raft River 61, Shoshone 32
1AD2 District Tournament=
Dietrich 44, Castleford 37
Richfield 48, Hansen 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
