Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 70, Nampa Christian 55

Bonneville 74, Blackfoot 67

Cascade 75, Council 60

Centennial 50, Borah 47

Clearwater Valley 48, Potlatch 43

Eagle 74, Boise 62

Firth 39, W. Jefferson 38

Fruitland 80, Payette 48

Genesee 60, Lapwai 55

Gooding 49, Buhl 35

Grace 54, Butte County 48

Hillcrest 59, Idaho Falls 46

Homedale 52, Parma 51

McCall-Donnelly 57, Weiser 47

Melba 71, Marsing 38

Mountain View 58, Kuna 48

New Plymouth 62, Compass Public Charter School 28

North Star Charter 63, Gem State Adventist 46

Pocatello 50, Shelley 39

Preston 51, Century 44

Rigby 68, Highland 56

Riverstone International School 65, Rimrock 32

Rocky Mountain 52, Meridian 50

Snake River 72, American Falls 37

St. Maries 61, Lakeside 60

Sugar-Salem 80, South Fremont 70

Thunder Ridge 53, Madison 50, OT

Timberline 45, Skyview 42

Victory Charter 67, Greenleaf 42

Wallace 64, Priest River 58

Wendell 62, Declo 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burley 47, Jerome 39

Coeur d’Alene 71, Lewiston 45

Kellogg 35, Clark Fork 27

Lake City 45, Post Falls 41

Minico 48, Twin Falls 33

Mountain Home 61, Canyon Ridge 48

Wallace 58, Mullan 27

1AD1 District Tournament=

Oakley 42, Glenns Ferry 13

Raft River 61, Shoshone 32

1AD2 District Tournament=

Dietrich 44, Castleford 37

Richfield 48, Hansen 30

