Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Tear gas, pepper spray and other impact munitions have been deployed by police for months during protests in Portland, Oregon, enveloping neighborhoods and even a school yard. Now, an Oregon lawmaker is seeking to ban the use of the chemical agents in one of the most sweeping police measures in the country regarding crowd control. A legislative subcommittee on equitable policing heard a parade of witnesses this week describe the harm caused by the chemical agents. One woman who suffers from asthma said she couldn’t breathe and felt like she was dying after a crowd was gassed by police.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Police Chief Chuck Lovell says officers have been moved from traffic, K-9, narcotics and other units into street patrol as authorities try to combat a spike in shootings and violent crime. There have been more than 100 shootings in the past year. KOIN reports that hampering police efforts to stem the violence is that since last summer, 110 officers have left PPB. Most of them retired and have not been replaced. The department has about 900 officers. Lowell said at a news conference Thursday that 32 officers were moved out of specialty units to reduce overtime.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine equity group is meeting in secret Thursday following a different closed-door session in which some members questioned how health officials will put the group’s recommendations into practice. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports state health officials created the Vaccine Advisory Committee to help decide who should be inoculated against the coronavirus after health care workers, senior care residents and workers, teachers and seniors. Their meetings had been public until this week. State officials say the committee finished its official work last week, sending recommendations to the Oregon Health Authority, and the latest sessions are not subject to public meetings law.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Two men will receive $150,000 combined to dismiss use of force claims against Springfield police officers. The Register-Guard reports Jubal Chaplin and Caleb Beechem sued the city and some officers in January 2020, alleging Springfield police unlawfully arrested and detained them and used excessive force. Both men have recently signed settlement agreements. Chaplin will receive $50,000 to cover damages, attorney fees and other costs. Beechem will receive $100,000, according to signed agreements The Register-Guard received through a public records request. City spokeswoman Amber Fossen says the settlements are “a compromise of the disputed claims,” not a judgment.