Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a civil-rights lawsuit filed against the city of Kent and a police officer involved in the shooting of Giovanni Joseph-McDade. The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein questioned whether the officer involved had reason to fear for his life or public safety when he fired the fatal shots in 2017. Rothstein said in her Thursday order the evidence disputes claims that Joseph-McDade fled from police at high speed and was poised to drive into Kent police Officer William Davis when Davis fired into Joseph-McDade’s car. Messages seeking comment from the lawyer representing Kent and the officers were not immediately returned Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to ban the use of Native American mascots on high school sports teams in Washington had a public hearing Friday in Olympia. The bill was introduced by state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, an Alaska Native who is Tlingit and Aleut. The bill seeks to ban Native American names, symbols and images for use as public school mascots, logos or team names, as of next Jan. 1. Washington State has 29 tribes. The bill contends that the use of such names and symbols singles out Native Americans for derision and cultural appropriation. It fails to respect the cultural heritage of Native Americans or promote a productive relationship between governments.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In preparation for the drastic increase of eligible people, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that additional National Guard members will be deployed to help with the state’s 211 system, to field calls and texts from seniors signing up and seeking information on vaccinations. Oregon officials opted to proioritize teachers before the elderly in an attempt to get children back to in-person learning faster.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Coronavirus cases have dropped at U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care facilities over the past few weeks. The dip offers a glimmer of hope that health officials attribute to the start of vaccinations, an easing of the post-holiday surge and better prevention, among other reasons. Statistics show that more than 153,000 residents of the country’s nursing homes and assisted living centers have died of COVID-19, accounting for 36% of the U.S. pandemic death toll. Although experts say the vaccination rollout may be contributing to the drop in cases, other factors are likely playing a larger role. And they caution that threats are still looming, including new strains of the virus.