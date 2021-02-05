Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead the undermanned Portland Trail Blazers to a 121-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Carmelo Anthony had 22 points for the Trail Blazers. Joel Embiid scored 37 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris had 12 points and 11 boards. Sixers guard Ben Simmons sat out with tightness in his left calf. Portland played without Damian Lillard and Derrick Jones Jr. because of injuries.

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 21 points after a sluggish start and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a sloppy performance to beat Pacific 76-58. The Bulldogs trailed at halftime for only the second time this season and didn’t pull away until midway through the second half. They extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 22 games dating to 2019-20. WCC leading scorer Corey Kispert had an off night. He was held to two points in the first half and spent much of the second half on the bench in foul trouble, but he scored 11 points in a two-minute burst and finished with 14.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 23 points and Washington State made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 30 seconds to defeat Oregon 74-71, the Cougars’ first win in Eugene since 2009 and first-ever in Matthew Knight Arena. The Cougars led for the final 17 minutes but never more than by the eight points with seven minutes to goby five or less for the last 6:20. Noah Williams scored 14 points for Washington State, which made 18 of 24 free throws in the second half. Williams and Bonton each made 3 of 4 in the last half. minute. Eugene Omoruyi scored 21 points for the Ducks, who were playing just their second game since Jan. 9 due to COVID-19 protocols.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Warith Alatishe had a double-double and Oregon State never trailed en route to a 91-71 win over Washington. Alatishe had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers. Zach Reichle scored 17 points and a career-high eight assists and Ethan Thompson 16 points and seven assists as Oregon State had 25 assists on 32 baskets. Roman Silva added 14 points and 6-of-7 shooting as the team went 32 of 65 for its highest-scoring game against a D-I opponent this season. Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies with 22 points.