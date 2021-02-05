Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 2:30 p.m.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

BOISE — A girls’ basketball tournament triggered legislation introduced Friday targeting gathering-size limits due to the coronavirus pandemic. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 500 words. With AP Photo.

LEGISLATURE-TRIBAL MASCOTS

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ivy Pete is a student at North Central High School in Spokane, and a member of the Pyramid Lake-Paiute Tribe of northern Nevada. Pete, 16 and a junior, is working to pass a bill to ban Native American mascots from public schools in Washington. She says such mascots do not actually honor individual tribes. Rather they dehumanize Native Americans, erase the history of genocide and parody what indigenous people look like, Pete said this week. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 490 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In preparation for the drastic increase of eligible people, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that 30 additional National Guard members will be deployed to help field calls and texts from seniors signing up and seeking information on vaccinations. By Sara Cline. SENT: 660 words.

ALSO:

