Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Oregon looks at ban on using tear gas against crowds

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Tear gas, pepper spray and other impact munitions have been deployed by police for months during protests in Portland, Oregon, enveloping neighborhoods and even a school yard. Now, an Oregon lawmaker is seeking to ban the use of the chemical agents in one of the most sweeping police measures in the country regarding crowd control. A legislative subcommittee on equitable policing heard a parade of witnesses this week describe the harm caused by the chemical agents. One woman who suffers from asthma said she couldn’t breathe and felt like she was dying after a crowd was gassed by police.

Portland shifts officers to try to stem spike in violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Police Chief Chuck Lovell says officers have been moved from traffic, K-9, narcotics and other units into street patrol as authorities try to combat a spike in shootings and violent crime. There have been more than 100 shootings in the past year. KOIN reports that hampering police efforts to stem the violence is that since last summer, 110 officers have left PPB. Most of them retired and have not been replaced. The department has about 900 officers. Lowell said at a news conference Thursday that 32 officers were moved out of specialty units to reduce overtime.

COVID-19 vaccine equity group to meet secretly again

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine equity group is meeting in secret Thursday following a different closed-door session in which some members questioned how health officials will put the group’s recommendations into practice. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports state health officials created the Vaccine Advisory Committee to help decide who should be inoculated against the coronavirus after health care workers, senior care residents and workers, teachers and seniors. Their meetings had been public until this week. State officials say the committee finished its official work last week, sending recommendations to the Oregon Health Authority, and the latest sessions are not subject to public meetings law.

2 men who say police used excessive force to get $150K

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Two men will receive $150,000 combined to dismiss use of force claims against Springfield police officers. The Register-Guard reports Jubal Chaplin and Caleb Beechem sued the city and some officers in January 2020, alleging Springfield police unlawfully arrested and detained them and used excessive force. Both men have recently signed settlement agreements. Chaplin will receive $50,000 to cover damages, attorney fees and other costs. Beechem will receive $100,000, according to signed agreements The Register-Guard received through a public records request. City spokeswoman Amber Fossen says the settlements are “a compromise of the disputed claims,” not a judgment.

Man who died in plane crash not certified to fly plane

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who was flying a Cessna Citation 560 that crashed into the Mutton Mountain Range on Warm Springs land last month was not certified to fly that type of aircraft, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the preliminary report was released Thursday and is subject to change. The pilot of the flight that left Troutdale for Boise, Idaho on Jan. 9 was previously identified as Richard Boehlke. The report says the pilot held a private pilot certificate that was rated for the Grumman G-111 Albatross and Learjet, but “FAA records did not indicate that he held a type rating for the Citation 560.”

Man accused of yelling racist slurs at officer faces charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Court records show a man is accused of yelling racist slurs at a Black Portland police officer while making a shooting gesture toward the officer and then charging at him. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Steven Betz was arrested earlier this week and accused of two counts of bias crime, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. The encounter happened as police were trying to remove Betz, who is white, from a streetcar stop in Southeast Portland for allegedly harassing riders and operators. It wasn’t immediately known if Betz has a lawyer to comment on his case.

Restaurant’s liquor license suspended over COVID-19 rules

CANBY, Ore. (AP) — Route 99 Roadhouse south of Portland in Canby has had its liquor license suspended for “not following public health social distancing and face covering requirements,” according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the commission investigated complaints that customers were allowed to dine indoors. Commission officials say enforcement staff first spoke with Route 99′s licensee in its “education first” approach, then visited in person after receiving complaints that the bar and restaurant was not following public health requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Indoor dining is currently prohibited in Clackamas County, currently one of Oregon’s “extreme risk” counties for COVID-19 spread.

2 killed in head-on crash near Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities said two people were killed and four others injured in a head-on crash on Oregon 99E near Woodburn. Oregon State Police say a 26-year-old man was traveling southbound in a Ford Fusion around 8 p.m. Wednesday when he went into the northbound lane for unknown reasons. The Fusion collided with a Cherriots minibus, driven by 51-year-old Salem woman. Both were killed. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the passengers in the minibus, along with a passenger in Fusion, were taken to nearby hospitals, though officials did not provide the extent of their injuries.