Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Feb. 05.

——————–

Friday, Feb. 05 8:15 AM Portland indigenous community members discuss federal charges – Portland Indigenous Community members, including Navajo Nation, Fort Hall (Shoshone Bannock Tribes), Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Klamath Modoc Tribes, and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, hold a morning prayer and press conference before appearing in federal court for charges stemming from their arrests while in attendance at a vigil being held for immigration detainees

Location: Portland City Hall, 1221 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://havencollectivepdx.com

Contacts: Maggie Sisco, 1 989 802 1261, maggie@havencollectivepdx.com

——————–

Friday, Feb. 05 9:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown discusses state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic – Oregon Governor Kate Brown discusses her state of the state address and Oregon’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, via press availabilit

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Members of the media must RSVP by 9 a.m., February 5, by emailing the Governor’s press office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.

——————–

Friday, Feb. 05 9:00 AM Oregon Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII meeting

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Dan Estes, Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII , 1 503 986 4183

conference call: 503-934-3605; Pin: 766998

——————–

Friday, Feb. 05 12:00 PM Oregon nurses demand hospital honors ‘COVID-19 Bill of Rights’ – Oregon Nurses Association members at Providence Portland Medical Center, Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, and Oregon AFL-CIO President Graham Trainor hold a public demonstration and media event to demand Providence honor the ‘COVID-19 Bill of Rights’ and sign an agreement to provide basic COVID-19 safety protections for nurses and patients

Location: Providence Portland Medical Center, 4805 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.OregonRN.org

Contacts: Kevin Mealy, Oregon Nurses Association, Mealy@OregonRN.org

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 06 10:00 AM Oregon State Bar Press Broadcasters Council meeting

Weblinks: https://www.osbar.org/index.html, https://twitter.com/OregonStateBar

Contacts: Cindy Hill, Oregon State Bar, CindyH@osbplf.org, 1 503 924 4166

For information about how to join one or more of these meetings, please contact Danielle Edwards at dedwards@osbar.org