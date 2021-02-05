Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON LAWMAKER HARASSMENT

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon lawmaker who allegedly harassed three women, including throwing his cell phone toward one, faced increasing pressure to resign on Friday as Gov. Kate Brown said he should step down immediately. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 400 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. By Sara Cline. SENT: 660 words.

LEGISLATURE JUVENILE COURT FEES

PORTLAND Ore. — During the 2021 legislative session, Oregon lawmakers, are discussing and considering a proposed bill that, if passed, would eliminate fees and court costs associated with juvenile delinquency matters. By Sara Cline. SENT: 630 words.

CRATER NATIONAL PARK POACHING

An Oregon man has been banned from Crater Lake National Park, ordered to pay over $40,000 in restitution and sentenced to probation with a six-month stay at a residential reentry center after he pleaded guilty to poaching a trophy bull elk in the park, prosecutors said. SENT: 240 words.

