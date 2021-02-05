Washington seeks revenge on Oregon

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington (3-13, 2-10) vs. Oregon (9-4, 4-3)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon goes for the season sweep over Washington after winning the previous matchup in Seattle. The teams last met on Dec. 12, when Washington made only 10 foul shots on 10 attempts while the Ducks hit 20 of 27 en route to a three-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa and Amauri Hardy have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Huskies have scored 71 points per game against Pac-12 opponents so far, an improvement from the 56.3 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.GIFTED GREEN: Quade Green has connected on 31.3 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 89.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Washington is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 3-3 when scoring at least 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Oregon is a perfect 8-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Ducks are 1-4 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon has made 7.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Pac-12 teams.

