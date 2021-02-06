Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A girls’ basketball tournament has triggered Idaho legislation targeting gathering-size limits because of the coronavirus pandemic. The House State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure after the Idaho High School Activities Association on Thursday declined a request from the committee’s chairman to allow more fans at the girls’ state basketball tournament later this month. Republican Rep. Brent Crane says the association’s limit of 1,800 fans at the 11,000-capacity Ford Idaho Center in Nampa will harm kids. The association says the limit represents agreements with the host site and schools and is intended at keeping kids safe.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In preparation for the drastic increase of eligible people, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that additional National Guard members will be deployed to help with the state’s 211 system, to field calls and texts from seniors signing up and seeking information on vaccinations. Oregon officials opted to proioritize teachers before the elderly in an attempt to get children back to in-person learning faster.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation intended to speed up Idaho coronavirus vaccinations that includes a $5,000 fine for businesses that fail to report they’re hanging onto unused doses has been introduced. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday cleared the way for a public hearing for the bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. John Gannon and Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug. The bill would require businesses to administer 70% of vaccination doses within two weeks of receiving them. Unused doses would be sent to a different entity that could use them. Nearly 90,000 Idaho residents have received their first dose of the two-shot vaccine. More than 26,000 have received both doses.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who posted online videos of himself bragging about taking part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol last month has been charged by a federal grand jury with four crimes related to the insurrection. Thirty-four-year-old Josiah Colt of Boise turned himself in to law enforcement on Jan. 12. He was wanted on a U.S. Marshal’s warrant. On Wednesday, he was indicted on four criminal counts, including obstructing official proceedings and aiding and abetting, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Five people died in the attack on the U.S. Capitol and more than 100 police officers were injured.