Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House of Representatives has voted in favor of expelling one of its members for alleged sexual harassment and asked the full House to make a decision. The fate of Rep. Diego Hernandez, a Democrat from Portland and considered a rising political star, hangs in the balance. A resolution passed by the House Committee on Conduct says “Hernandez has engaged in disorderly behavior.” According to the Oregon Constitution, a member of the House can be expelled if at least two-thirds of its members vote in favor. Hernandez allegedly harassed three women.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In preparation for the drastic increase of eligible people, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that additional National Guard members will be deployed to help with the state’s 211 system, to field calls and texts from seniors signing up and seeking information on vaccinations. Oregon officials opted to proioritize teachers before the elderly in an attempt to get children back to in-person learning faster.

ETNA, Calif. (AP) — An avalanche in California’s northern backcountry has killed a skier near a remote peak. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center says 35-year-old Brook Golling of Ashland, Oregon, was with a snowboarding friend when they were caught in an avalanche Wednesday near Etna Summit in Siskyou County. Golling was pinned against a tree and buried, and 37-year-old Ben Koerber was swept downhill and partially buried. He managed to dig out his friend, but he was unable to revive him. A search and rescue team recovered Golling’s body on Thursday. The avalanche center says the men were experienced backcountry skiers and had necessary gear.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — During the 2021 legislative session, Oregon lawmakers, are discussing and considering a proposed bill that, if passed, would eliminate fees and court costs associated with juvenile delinquency matters. The fees being discussed include court appointed council, applying for court appointed council, financial penalties for unpaid fees, electronic monitoring, probation supervision and detention fees, explained Amy Miller, the executive director at Youth, Rights & Justice. Officials say Oregon’s juvenile court fees fall more heavily on people of color and low-income families and that the proposed bill is is how “we start to heal the juvenile system.”