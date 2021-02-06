Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a go-ahead 3 with 42 seconds left and finished with 28 points, leading Washington State over No. 5 UCLA 67-63. The Cougars beat a team ranked in the top five for the first time in program history. Leger-Walker’s shot put Washington State ahead 64-63. The freshman sensation made three late free throws and scored the Cougars’ final nine points. The Cougars are enjoying their best season in years at 9-6. Last month, they lost to UCLA 68-66 in overtime. Charisma Osborne had 21 points for UCLA, which is 10-3. The Bruins had won five in a row.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Pilots have parted ways with basketball coach Terry Porter. Assistant coach Ben Johnson will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. Porter went 43-103 in his five seasons with the Pilots. His teams won just seven total West Coast Conference games in that span. Porter is perhaps best known for his 17-year NBA career that included stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs.

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — The next wave of college football arrives this weekend when a handful of NCAA Division III and NAIA programs begin some form of a delayed season. The small schools won’t get the same attention that the Power 5 programs did when they took the field in the fall and they will face different challenges. One of Saturday’s games will involve Pacific Lutheran making the 20-minute drive to face rival Puget Sound in Washington state in one of nine contests scheduled at the Division III level. The programs have gone through a long process involving testing, distancing and protective equipment, with coaches becoming involved in a way their big school counterparts didn’t.

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jarod Greene had 16 points to lead five Dixie St. players in double figures as the Trailblazers edged past Seattle 77-76. Jacob Nicolds added 12 points for the Trailblazers. Frank Staine chipped in 11, Isaiah Pope scored 10 and Hunter Schofield had 10. Darrion Trammell led the Redhawks with 30 points.