Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion after harassment reports

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House of Representatives has voted in favor of expelling one of its members for alleged sexual harassment and asked the full House to make a decision. The fate of Rep. Diego Hernandez, a Democrat from Portland and considered a rising political star, hangs in the balance. A resolution passed by the House Committee on Conduct says “Hernandez has engaged in disorderly behavior.” According to the Oregon Constitution, a member of the House can be expelled if at least two-thirds of its members vote in favor. Hernandez allegedly harassed three women.

‘Chaotic’: Oregon braces as COVID vaccine opens for elderly

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In preparation for the drastic increase of eligible people, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that additional National Guard members will be deployed to help with the state’s 211 system, to field calls and texts from seniors signing up and seeking information on vaccinations. Oregon officials opted to proioritize teachers before the elderly in an attempt to get children back to in-person learning faster.

Avalanche kills skier in Northern California backcountry

ETNA, Calif. (AP) — An avalanche in California’s northern backcountry has killed a skier near a remote peak. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center says 35-year-old Brook Golling of Ashland, Oregon, was with a snowboarding friend when they were caught in an avalanche Wednesday near Etna Summit in Siskyou County. Golling was pinned against a tree and buried, and 37-year-old Ben Koerber was swept downhill and partially buried. He managed to dig out his friend, but he was unable to revive him. A search and rescue team recovered Golling’s body on Thursday. The avalanche center says the men were experienced backcountry skiers and had necessary gear.

Oregon lawmakers discuss elimination of juvenile court fees

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — During the 2021 legislative session, Oregon lawmakers, are discussing and considering a proposed bill that, if passed, would eliminate fees and court costs associated with juvenile delinquency matters. The fees being discussed include court appointed council, applying for court appointed council, financial penalties for unpaid fees, electronic monitoring, probation supervision and detention fees, explained Amy Miller, the executive director at Youth, Rights & Justice. Officials say Oregon’s juvenile court fees fall more heavily on people of color and low-income families and that the proposed bill is is how “we start to heal the juvenile system.”

Man banned from Crater Lake National Park after poaching elk

CRATER NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Oregon man has been banned from Crater Lake National Park, ordered to pay over $40,000 in restitution and sentenced to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to poaching a trophy bull elk in the park. U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said Friday the guilty plea and sentence came after an investigation into the activities of 44-year-old Adrian Wood. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began tracking the White City man after reports that he was illegally hunting in the park in 2014.

Clark Co. deputies shoot, critically wound suspect

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (AP) — A suspect was critically wounded after being shot by sheriff’s deputies in southwest Washington. KOIN reports the incident began about 7:40 p.m. Thursday in Hazel Dell. The name and age of the person shot hasn’t been released and no details about the circumstances of the shooting were available. Authorities said the “involved deputies” were placed on leave, standard procedure in these cases. The investigation into the incident will be handled by the Regional Independent Investigation Team.

Winery worker dies after collapse while cleaning equipment

DUNDEE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a worker at a winery southwest of Portland died earlier this week after collapsing while cleaning manufacturing equipment. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 39-year-old Armando Aguilar-Yanez, of McMinnville, was found unconscious at the 12th and Maple Winery Co. in Dundee around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Brian Hagen, a Newberg-Dundee Police Department spokesman. He said workers and emergency crews attempted to resuscitate Aguilar-Yanez, Hagen said, but were unsuccessful. Hagen says an initial police investigation has found no evidence of foul play. A spokesman for the Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Administration said the agency is investigating the death.

County withdraws trail through farmland proposal

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Yamhill County will stop pursuing a rail-to-trail project that’s encountered repeated land use issues and objections from farmers along the route. The Capital Press reports the county’s board of commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to withdraw its land use application to build the 3-mile recreational trail between the towns of Carlton and Yamhill. The project is along a longer 12-mile portion of rail property bought by the county for $1.4 million. Farmers opposed to the project argued the Yamhelas-Westsider trail would restrict pesticide spraying, invite trespassers and endanger food safety, among other issues.