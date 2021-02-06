Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPITOL SIEGE-SEATTLE OFFICER

6th Seattle officer investigated over DC presence amid riot

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities have announced that a sixth Seattle police officer is now under investigation after reporting their presence in Washington, D.C., during the violent U.S. Capitol insurrection. The Seattle Police Department said on its blog Friday the officer self-reported being there. Police did not say when the officer made the report. The Office of Police Accountability began investigating two Seattle officers after photos on social media showed them in D.C. on Jan. 6. Officers were told at that time to report to their supervisors if they had also been there. The watchdog group is investigating to determine whether the officers engaged in any illegal activities or violated any department policies.

POLICE KILL MAN-LAWSUIT

Judge won’t dismiss lawsuit over man killed by Kent police

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a civil-rights lawsuit filed against the city of Kent and a police officer involved in the shooting of Giovanni Joseph-McDade. The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein questioned whether the officer involved had reason to fear for his life or public safety when he fired the fatal shots in 2017. Rothstein said in her Thursday order the evidence disputes claims that Joseph-McDade fled from police at high speed and was poised to drive into Kent police Officer William Davis when Davis fired into Joseph-McDade’s car. Messages seeking comment from the lawyer representing Kent and the officers were not immediately returned Friday.

LEGISLATURE-TRIBAL MASCOTS

Bill seeks to ban Native American mascots in WA schools

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to ban the use of Native American mascots on high school sports teams in Washington had a public hearing Friday in Olympia. The bill was introduced by state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, an Alaska Native who is Tlingit and Aleut. The bill seeks to ban Native American names, symbols and images for use as public school mascots, logos or team names, as of next Jan. 1. Washington State has 29 tribes. The bill contends that the use of such names and symbols singles out Native Americans for derision and cultural appropriation. It fails to respect the cultural heritage of Native Americans or promote a productive relationship between governments.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

‘Chaotic’: Oregon braces as COVID vaccine opens for elderly

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In preparation for the drastic increase of eligible people, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that additional National Guard members will be deployed to help with the state’s 211 system, to field calls and texts from seniors signing up and seeking information on vaccinations. Oregon officials opted to proioritize teachers before the elderly in an attempt to get children back to in-person learning faster.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOMES

Coronavirus cases drop at US homes for elderly and infirm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Coronavirus cases have dropped at U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care facilities over the past few weeks. The dip offers a glimmer of hope that health officials attribute to the start of vaccinations, an easing of the post-holiday surge and better prevention, among other reasons. Statistics show that more than 153,000 residents of the country’s nursing homes and assisted living centers have died of COVID-19, accounting for 36% of the U.S. pandemic death toll. Although experts say the vaccination rollout may be contributing to the drop in cases, other factors are likely playing a larger role. And they caution that threats are still looming, including new strains of the virus.

CLARK COUNTY-SHOOTING

Clark Co. deputies shoot, critically wound suspect

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (AP) — A suspect was critically wounded after being shot by sheriff’s deputies in southwest Washington. KOIN reports the incident began about 7:40 p.m. Thursday in Hazel Dell. The name and age of the person shot hasn’t been released and no details about the circumstances of the shooting were available. Authorities said the “involved deputies” were placed on leave, standard procedure in these cases. The investigation into the incident will be handled by the Regional Independent Investigation Team.

POLICE REFORM-SEATTLE

Judge: Police budget cuts risk violating federal agreement

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge overseeing police reforms in Seattle has warned that efforts to defund the police department could put the city at risk of violating a federal consent decree agreed to eight years ago. The Seattle Times reported that U.S. District Judge James Robart said the Seattle City Council must follow the binding agreement between the city and Department of Justice, which lays out specific training and policy goals aimed at reducing what the department in 2012 found was a pattern of excessive force and evidence of biased policing. City Council recently imposed police budget and salary cuts in response to racial injustice protests last year. But the cuts could affect the department’s efforts to achieve the goals laid out in the agreement.

CRUISE SHIPS-CANADA

Seattle cruise season hit after Canada bans cruise ships

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle cruise season was hit with a major blow Thursday after Canada’s minister of transport announced a continued ban on pleasure craft and cruise ships from entering Canadian Arctic waters until February 2022. It the second year in a row that Seattle’s roughly billion-dollar cruise season has been canceled. Canada made the decision to make sure Canadians and transportation workers are safe during the pandemic. Canada already had temporary measures in place that end Feb. 28. It impacts Seattle because you can’t get to Alaska without stops in Canada.

CAPITOL SIEGE-CHARGES

Washington man charged with entering Capitol during siege

SEATTLE (AP) — A southwest Washington man has been arrested and charged with entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the January deadly insurrection. The Seattle Times reports Jeffrey Grace of Battle Ground on Thursday was arrested at his home and charged by complaint in Washington, D.C., with one count of unauthorized entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, according to charging documents. Grace made an initial appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon on Thursday. It was not clear Thursday whether Grace had a lawyer, and calls the newspaper made to phone numbers listed for Grace were not immediately returned.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington averaging 28,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state is averaging about 28,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day, and as of this week, more than 770,000 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah said that the state continues to make progress to get closer to the set goal of 45,000 vaccines a day. Last month, the state moved into Phase 1B on the vaccination schedule, which was modified to lower the age of eligibility from 70 to 65. Phase 1B also includes those age 50 and older who live in multigenerational homes.