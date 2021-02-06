Skip to Content
Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carey 78, Salmon River 59

Kellogg 76, Sandpoint 73, OT

Sugar-Salem 45, Kimberly 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 47, Timberline 40

Grangeville 63, Genesee 52

Greenleaf 69, North Star Charter 42

Middleton 58, Vallivue 27

Mountain View 49, Meridian 38

Rimrock 47, Riverstone International School 25

Rocky Mountain 37, Borah 21

Skyview 45, Kuna 41

St. Maries 56, Genesis Preparatory Academy 12

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

