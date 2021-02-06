Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carey 78, Salmon River 59
Kellogg 76, Sandpoint 73, OT
Sugar-Salem 45, Kimberly 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 47, Timberline 40
Grangeville 63, Genesee 52
Greenleaf 69, North Star Charter 42
Middleton 58, Vallivue 27
Mountain View 49, Meridian 38
Rimrock 47, Riverstone International School 25
Rocky Mountain 37, Borah 21
Skyview 45, Kuna 41
St. Maries 56, Genesis Preparatory Academy 12
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments