Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say a man serving life in prison for the shooting deaths of his two roommates in 2016 has died. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that the Oregon Department of Corrections said 25-year-old Mitchell Julio Morris died in an infirmary while incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution. The department does not release the cause or manner of inmate deaths. It is unlikely he died from COVID-19 because the state identified the inmate’s name, something it does not do for virus-related deaths. Morris was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder in 2017.

UNDATED (AP) — The damage caused by wildfires can be devastating, but the smoke from the annually recurring blazes also delivers economic damage to areas that have never been touched by the flames. Beyond the tragic toll wildfire smoke has on the health of those in affected areas, there are infrastructure and business costs. Expenses paid by homeowners to improve or increase measures to protect properties and the impact of smoke on livelihoods and budgets can be significant. Real estate developers face particular economic risks. And two sectors most impacted by wildfire smoke are tourism and outdoor recreation.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The family of the Black man critically wounded by police in Clark County, Washington, is urging people not to protest the shooting. The Vancouver police department said in a release Saturday that 30-year-old Jenoah D. Donald remains hospitalized after being shot Thursday evening during a traffic stop in the Hazel Dell area. The Vancouver NAACP branch issued a statement Saturday on behalf of his family, saying that Donald would soon be removed from life support. The sheriff’s office said one of the four deputies involved opened fire but haven’t detailed what lead to the confrontation or shooting.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House of Representatives has voted in favor of expelling one of its members for alleged sexual harassment and asked the full House to make a decision. The fate of Rep. Diego Hernandez, a Democrat from Portland and considered a rising political star, hangs in the balance. A resolution passed by the House Committee on Conduct says “Hernandez has engaged in disorderly behavior.” According to the Oregon Constitution, a member of the House can be expelled if at least two-thirds of its members vote in favor. Hernandez allegedly harassed three women.