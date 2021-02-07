Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge refused to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit filed against the Washington state city of Kent and a police officer involved in a 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed Giovonn Joseph-McDade. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein said in her order on Thursday that the evidence disputes claims the 20-year-old Joseph-McDade had fled from police at high speed and was poised to run over Kent police officer William Davis when Davis shot and killed Joseph-McDade. The judge’s decision will send the lawsuit to trial. The lawsuit had been filed in 2020 by Joseph-McDade’s parents.

UNDATED (AP) — The damage caused by wildfires can be devastating, but the smoke from the annually recurring blazes also delivers economic damage to areas that have never been touched by the flames. Beyond the tragic toll wildfire smoke has on the health of those in affected areas, there are infrastructure and business costs. Expenses paid by homeowners to improve or increase measures to protect properties and the impact of smoke on livelihoods and budgets can be significant. Real estate developers face particular economic risks. And two sectors most impacted by wildfire smoke are tourism and outdoor recreation.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The family of the Black man critically wounded by police in Clark County, Washington, is urging people not to protest the shooting. The Vancouver police department said in a release Saturday that 30-year-old Jenoah D. Donald remains hospitalized after being shot Thursday evening during a traffic stop in the Hazel Dell area. The Vancouver NAACP branch issued a statement Saturday on behalf of his family, saying that Donald would soon be removed from life support. The sheriff’s office said one of the four deputies involved opened fire but haven’t detailed what lead to the confrontation or shooting.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities have announced that a sixth Seattle police officer is now under investigation after reporting their presence in Washington, D.C., during the violent U.S. Capitol insurrection. The Seattle Police Department said on its blog Friday the officer self-reported being there. Police did not say when the officer made the report. The Office of Police Accountability began investigating two Seattle officers after photos on social media showed them in D.C. on Jan. 6. Officers were told at that time to report to their supervisors if they had also been there. The watchdog group is investigating to determine whether the officers engaged in any illegal activities or violated any department policies.