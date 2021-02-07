Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW YORK (AP) — Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle scored 22 points apiece to power the New York Knicks to a 110-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Six players scored in double figures for New York, which has won two straight and improved to 11-13. RJ Barrett scored 18 points, Alec Burks added 16 and fellow reserve Immanuel Quickley had 12. Damian Lillard scored 29 points in his return to the lineup but Portland had its two-game winning streak end. Lillard, who missed Portland’s 121-105 victory at Philadelphia on Thursday with a strained abdomen, started and played 38 minutes.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored 25 points and Oregon used 12 3-pointers and dominant rebounding to take an 86-74 victory over Washington on Saturday despite the Ducks missing their leading scorer. Chris Duarte sat out after injuring his right ankle in a loss to Washington State on Thursday. Jalen Terry made five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 15 points for Oregon. Will Richardson, who played in his first game this season on Thursday after recovering from a thumb injury, added 19. That trio combined to make 11 of 17 from the arc. Quade Green led the Huskies with 23 points.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored all 12 of his points in the final 8:37 to help Oregon State pull away for a 68-66 win over Washington State. Thompson scored on a driving layup with one minute left, passing Dave Gambee (1,468 points, 1955-58) for 10th place in career points at Oregon State. That basket gave the Beavers a five-point lead and Thompson added a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left to cap an 11-0 run at 66-58. Ryan Rapp had 15 points and DJ Rodman had 14 points, both career highs for the Cougars.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Erin Boley had 17 points and eight rebounds, Nyara Sabally scored 13 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, and No. 12 Oregon beat UC Davis 63-57. Sedona Prince added 12 points for Oregon (12-3). Sabally scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter before Boley converted a three-point play to make it 53-46 and give Oregon the lead for good with 6:14 to play. Turner finished with 19 points and Stobbart scored 11 for UC Davis (5-1). The Ducks, who announced the game on Wednesday, played for the first time since beating Washington on Jan. 24. Their program was put on pause due to COVID-19 protocols and had three games postponed.