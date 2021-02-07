Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INMATE DEATH

Police: Convicted murderer serving life in prison dies

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say a man serving life in prison for the shooting deaths of his two roommates in 2016 has died. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that the Oregon Department of Corrections said 25-year-old Mitchell Julio Morris died in an infirmary while incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution. The department does not release the cause or manner of inmate deaths. It is unlikely he died from COVID-19 because the state identified the inmate’s name, something it does not do for virus-related deaths. Morris was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder in 2017.

WILDFIRE SMOKE-COSTS

Wildfire smoke’s economic damage lingers after the flames

The damage caused by wildfires can be devastating, but the smoke from the annually recurring blazes also delivers economic damage to areas that have never been touched by the flames. Beyond the tragic toll wildfire smoke has on the health of those in affected areas, there are infrastructure and business costs. Expenses paid by homeowners to improve or increase measures to protect properties and the impact of smoke on livelihoods and budgets can be significant. Real estate developers face particular economic risks. And two sectors most impacted by wildfire smoke are tourism and outdoor recreation.

CLARK COUNTY-SHOOTING

Black man’s family urges no protests after police shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The family of the Black man critically wounded by police in Clark County, Washington, is urging people not to protest the shooting. The Vancouver police department said in a release Saturday that 30-year-old Jenoah D. Donald remains hospitalized after being shot Thursday evening during a traffic stop in the Hazel Dell area. The Vancouver NAACP branch issued a statement Saturday on behalf of his family, saying that Donald would soon be removed from life support. The sheriff’s office said one of the four deputies involved opened fire but haven’t detailed what lead to the confrontation or shooting.

OR-OREGON-LAWMAKER-HARASSMENT

Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion after harassment reports

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House of Representatives has voted in favor of expelling one of its members for alleged sexual harassment and asked the full House to make a decision. The fate of Rep. Diego Hernandez, a Democrat from Portland and considered a rising political star, hangs in the balance. A resolution passed by the House Committee on Conduct says “Hernandez has engaged in disorderly behavior.” According to the Oregon Constitution, a member of the House can be expelled if at least two-thirds of its members vote in favor. Hernandez allegedly harassed three women.

AP-US-NABISCO-PLANT-CLOSING

Nabisco plant to close, leaving as many as 600 jobless

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a Nabisco plant in New Jersey will close for good by summer’s end after 63 years of operation, leaving as many as 600 people without jobs. The plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, produces baked goods under the Nabisco brand, including famous treats such as Oreo, Lorna Doone and Teddy Grahams, filling a portion of Route 208 with the smell of fresh-baked cookies. Mondelez International, the North American division of Nabisco’s parent company, had said in November that closure of the plant was under consideration. Mayor Kurt Peluso said local officials were told Thursday that the plant will shut in late August or early September.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

‘Chaotic’: Oregon braces as COVID vaccine opens for elderly

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In preparation for the drastic increase of eligible people, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that additional National Guard members will be deployed to help with the state’s 211 system, to field calls and texts from seniors signing up and seeking information on vaccinations. Oregon officials opted to proioritize teachers before the elderly in an attempt to get children back to in-person learning faster.

AVALANCHE-DEATH

Avalanche kills skier in Northern California backcountry

ETNA, Calif. (AP) — An avalanche in California’s northern backcountry has killed a skier near a remote peak. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center says 35-year-old Brook Golling of Ashland, Oregon, was with a snowboarding friend when they were caught in an avalanche Wednesday near Etna Summit in Siskyou County. Golling was pinned against a tree and buried, and 37-year-old Ben Koerber was swept downhill and partially buried. He managed to dig out his friend, but he was unable to revive him. A search and rescue team recovered Golling’s body on Thursday. The avalanche center says the men were experienced backcountry skiers and had necessary gear.

LEGISLATURE-JUVENILE COURT FEES

Oregon lawmakers discuss elimination of juvenile court fees

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — During the 2021 legislative session, Oregon lawmakers, are discussing and considering a proposed bill that, if passed, would eliminate fees and court costs associated with juvenile delinquency matters. The fees being discussed include court appointed council, applying for court appointed council, financial penalties for unpaid fees, electronic monitoring, probation supervision and detention fees, explained Amy Miller, the executive director at Youth, Rights & Justice. Officials say Oregon’s juvenile court fees fall more heavily on people of color and low-income families and that the proposed bill is is how “we start to heal the juvenile system.”