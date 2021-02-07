Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CIVIL RIGHTS LAWSUIT

Judge won’t toss lawsuit by family of man killed by police

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge refused to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit filed against the Washington state city of Kent and a police officer involved in a 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed Giovonn Joseph-McDade. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein said in her order on Thursday that the evidence disputes claims the 20-year-old Joseph-McDade had fled from police at high speed and was poised to run over Kent police officer William Davis when Davis shot and killed Joseph-McDade. The judge’s decision will send the lawsuit to trial. The lawsuit had been filed in 2020 by Joseph-McDade’s parents.

WILDFIRE SMOKE-COSTS

Wildfire smoke’s economic damage lingers after the flames

The damage caused by wildfires can be devastating, but the smoke from the annually recurring blazes also delivers economic damage to areas that have never been touched by the flames. Beyond the tragic toll wildfire smoke has on the health of those in affected areas, there are infrastructure and business costs. Expenses paid by homeowners to improve or increase measures to protect properties and the impact of smoke on livelihoods and budgets can be significant. Real estate developers face particular economic risks. And two sectors most impacted by wildfire smoke are tourism and outdoor recreation.

CLARK COUNTY-SHOOTING

Black man’s family urges no protests after police shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The family of the Black man critically wounded by police in Clark County, Washington, is urging people not to protest the shooting. The Vancouver police department said in a release Saturday that 30-year-old Jenoah D. Donald remains hospitalized after being shot Thursday evening during a traffic stop in the Hazel Dell area. The Vancouver NAACP branch issued a statement Saturday on behalf of his family, saying that Donald would soon be removed from life support. The sheriff’s office said one of the four deputies involved opened fire but haven’t detailed what lead to the confrontation or shooting.

CAPITOL SIEGE-SEATTLE OFFICER

6th Seattle officer investigated over DC presence amid riot

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities have announced that a sixth Seattle police officer is now under investigation after reporting their presence in Washington, D.C., during the violent U.S. Capitol insurrection. The Seattle Police Department said on its blog Friday the officer self-reported being there. Police did not say when the officer made the report. The Office of Police Accountability began investigating two Seattle officers after photos on social media showed them in D.C. on Jan. 6. Officers were told at that time to report to their supervisors if they had also been there. The watchdog group is investigating to determine whether the officers engaged in any illegal activities or violated any department policies.

POLICE KILL MAN-LAWSUIT

LEGISLATURE-TRIBAL MASCOTS

Bill seeks to ban Native American mascots in WA schools

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to ban the use of Native American mascots on high school sports teams in Washington had a public hearing Friday in Olympia. The bill was introduced by state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, an Alaska Native who is Tlingit and Aleut. The bill seeks to ban Native American names, symbols and images for use as public school mascots, logos or team names, as of next Jan. 1. Washington State has 29 tribes. The bill contends that the use of such names and symbols singles out Native Americans for derision and cultural appropriation. It fails to respect the cultural heritage of Native Americans or promote a productive relationship between governments.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

‘Chaotic’: Oregon braces as COVID vaccine opens for elderly

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In preparation for the drastic increase of eligible people, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that additional National Guard members will be deployed to help with the state’s 211 system, to field calls and texts from seniors signing up and seeking information on vaccinations. Oregon officials opted to proioritize teachers before the elderly in an attempt to get children back to in-person learning faster.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NURSING-HOMES

Coronavirus cases drop at US homes for elderly and infirm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Coronavirus cases have dropped at U.S. nursing homes and other long-term care facilities over the past few weeks. The dip offers a glimmer of hope that health officials attribute to the start of vaccinations, an easing of the post-holiday surge and better prevention, among other reasons. Statistics show that more than 153,000 residents of the country’s nursing homes and assisted living centers have died of COVID-19, accounting for 36% of the U.S. pandemic death toll. Although experts say the vaccination rollout may be contributing to the drop in cases, other factors are likely playing a larger role. And they caution that threats are still looming, including new strains of the virus.

CLARK COUNTY-SHOOTING

POLICE REFORM-SEATTLE

Judge: Police budget cuts risk violating federal agreement

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge overseeing police reforms in Seattle has warned that efforts to defund the police department could put the city at risk of violating a federal consent decree agreed to eight years ago. The Seattle Times reported that U.S. District Judge James Robart said the Seattle City Council must follow the binding agreement between the city and Department of Justice, which lays out specific training and policy goals aimed at reducing what the department in 2012 found was a pattern of excessive force and evidence of biased policing. City Council recently imposed police budget and salary cuts in response to racial injustice protests last year. But the cuts could affect the department’s efforts to achieve the goals laid out in the agreement.