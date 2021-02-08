BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A bill that increases the minimum weekly benefit for unemployed workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and prevents a dramatic increase in unemployment taxes paid by businesses was signed into law Monday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 350 words. With AP photos.

CAPITOL BREACH WASHINGTON STATE ARREST

SEATTLE — The self-described “sergeant-at-arms” of the Seattle chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys will remain in custody for now pending charges filed in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 690 words. With AP photos.

YALE STUDENT KILLED

Police investigators are looking into whether a Yale graduate student shot to death over the weekend in Connecticut was a targeted victim in a road rage incident that possibly occurred after a car accident, New Haven police said Monday. By Dave Collins. SENT: 630 words.

SPORTS

BKL STORM DUPREE

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm signed seven-time All-Star Candice Dupree on Monday, providing the defending WNBA champs with another veteran presence for the upcoming season. SENT: 250 words.

SOC MLS LABOR NEGOTIATIONS

Major League Soccer players have ratified an amended collective bargaining agreement after the league and the union avoided a lockout by striking a deal that runs through the 2027 season. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos.

BKC-T25-College-Bkb-Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas dropped out of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years on Monday, ending the Jayhawks’ record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK COUNTERFEIT MASKS: Washington hospitals find counterfeits in 3M mask supplies.

TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT INTEL: Intel sues engineer who went to Microsoft over trade secrets.

FATAL SHOOTING TACOMA: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting near illegal Tacoma club

LANDSLIDE ROAD CLOSED: Landslide closes State Route 20 near Concrete