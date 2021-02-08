Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Republican congressman is proposing removing four hydroelectric dams in the Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to address the decades-long problem of how to save salmon populations without upending a system that provides power to millions of people. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced Saturday. It would breach four dams on the Lower Snake River by the end of the next decade. It would also pay for finding ways to replace the dams’ key roles in energy, agriculture and transportation. It’s being met with cautious optimism among some on both sides of the issue, but there’s still plenty of skepticism.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Supreme Court justice from Boise who fought for higher judicial pay and won three elections to six-year terms has announced his retirement. The Idaho Statesman reports 73-year-old Justice Roger Burdick will retire in June. He spent 47 years as a lawyer, prosecutor, public defender and judge, including time as the chief justice in Idaho. Gov. Brad Little will appoint someone to complete Burdick’s term, which expires in January 2023. Burdick said he will apply to serve as a senior judge during retirement to take on periodic cases to help ease the workload across the judiciary.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has given an Idaho man a 54-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to shooting a police officer last year. The Idaho Statesman reported that District Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced 21-year-old Matthew Stillhallis Kelly on Friday to up to 54 years in prison in the shooting of Eagle police Officer Brandon Austin. Kelly, who is from Emmett, pleaded guilty in November to multiple felonies, including grand theft and assault or battery on certain personnel. Prosecutors say Austin was shot while attempting to pull over Kelly in July after he was seen driving a motorcycle that was believed to be stolen. Austin has not yet returned to work.

UNDATED (AP) — The damage caused by wildfires can be devastating, but the smoke from the annually recurring blazes also delivers economic damage to areas that have never been touched by the flames. Beyond the tragic toll wildfire smoke has on the health of those in affected areas, there are infrastructure and business costs. Expenses paid by homeowners to improve or increase measures to protect properties and the impact of smoke on livelihoods and budgets can be significant. Real estate developers face particular economic risks. And two sectors most impacted by wildfire smoke are tourism and outdoor recreation.