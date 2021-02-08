Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Republican congressman is proposing removing four hydroelectric dams in the Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to address the decades-long problem of how to save salmon populations without upending a system that provides power to millions of people. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced Saturday. It would breach four dams on the Lower Snake River by the end of the next decade. It would also pay for finding ways to replace the dams’ key roles in energy, agriculture and transportation. It’s being met with cautious optimism among some on both sides of the issue, but there’s still plenty of skepticism.

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — An outbreak of salmonella is killing finches across the western United States, including birds in the Lake Tahoe region. The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care issued an alert this week for the public to be on the lookout for sick or dead finches associated with bird feeders. Dead siskins have been found in recent weeks in backyards in the Carson Valley and Truckee. The deaths are believed to be related to an outbreak of salmonellosis, a common and often fatal bird disease caused by the salmonella bacteria. The problem appears to be especially bad along coastal Northern California, Oregon and Washington.

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say a man serving life in prison for the shooting deaths of his two roommates in 2016 has died. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that the Oregon Department of Corrections said 25-year-old Mitchell Julio Morris died in an infirmary while incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution. The department does not release the cause or manner of inmate deaths. It is unlikely he died from COVID-19 because the state identified the inmate’s name, something it does not do for virus-related deaths. Morris was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder in 2017.

UNDATED (AP) — The damage caused by wildfires can be devastating, but the smoke from the annually recurring blazes also delivers economic damage to areas that have never been touched by the flames. Beyond the tragic toll wildfire smoke has on the health of those in affected areas, there are infrastructure and business costs. Expenses paid by homeowners to improve or increase measures to protect properties and the impact of smoke on livelihoods and budgets can be significant. Real estate developers face particular economic risks. And two sectors most impacted by wildfire smoke are tourism and outdoor recreation.