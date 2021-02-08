Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting in Tacoma. Police say the shooting happened in an alley just after 2 a.m. Sunday outside of an illegal club. Officers found one man dead, one with serious injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. A fourth person was dropped off at the hospital with minor injuries. The illegal club was operating out of one of three units in the building. Police say the club had been operating out of another unit until the city suspended its license on Jan. 7. Police have responded to the location for prior complaints.

CONCRETE, Wash. (AP) — State Route 20 was blocked between Concrete and Rockport due to a landslide. The landslide was discovered early Sunday morning. The Washington Department of Transportation says the slide is thigh-deep and some debris is still coming down. Crews are on scene to examine the hillside and clear debris. The Department of Transportation says the SR20 will likely stay closed until at least Monday.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Republican congressman is proposing removing four hydroelectric dams in the Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to address the decades-long problem of how to save salmon populations without upending a system that provides power to millions of people. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced Saturday. It would breach four dams on the Lower Snake River by the end of the next decade. It would also pay for finding ways to replace the dams’ key roles in energy, agriculture and transportation. It’s being met with cautious optimism among some on both sides of the issue, but there’s still plenty of skepticism.

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — An outbreak of salmonella is killing finches across the western United States, including birds in the Lake Tahoe region. The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care issued an alert this week for the public to be on the lookout for sick or dead finches associated with bird feeders. Dead siskins have been found in recent weeks in backyards in the Carson Valley and Truckee. The deaths are believed to be related to an outbreak of salmonellosis, a common and often fatal bird disease caused by the salmonella bacteria. The problem appears to be especially bad along coastal Northern California, Oregon and Washington.