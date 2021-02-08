Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DAM BREACH PLAN

Idaho congressman unveils plan to breach dams, save salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — A Republican congressman is proposing removing four hydroelectric dams in the Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to address the decades-long problem of how to save salmon populations without upending a system that provides power to millions of people. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced Saturday. It would breach four dams on the Lower Snake River by the end of the next decade. It would also pay for finding ways to replace the dams’ key roles in energy, agriculture and transportation. It’s being met with cautious optimism among some on both sides of the issue, but there’s still plenty of skepticism.

EX-IDAHO CHIEF JUSTICE-RETIREMENT

Idaho Supreme Court justice announces resignation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Supreme Court justice from Boise who fought for higher judicial pay and won three elections to six-year terms has announced his retirement. The Idaho Statesman reports 73-year-old Justice Roger Burdick will retire in June. He spent 47 years as a lawyer, prosecutor, public defender and judge, including time as the chief justice in Idaho. Gov. Brad Little will appoint someone to complete Burdick’s term, which expires in January 2023. Burdick said he will apply to serve as a senior judge during retirement to take on periodic cases to help ease the workload across the judiciary.

POLICE OFFICER SHOT-SENTENCING

Idaho man gets 54 years in prison after shooting officer

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has given an Idaho man a 54-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to shooting a police officer last year. The Idaho Statesman reported that District Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced 21-year-old Matthew Stillhallis Kelly on Friday to up to 54 years in prison in the shooting of Eagle police Officer Brandon Austin. Kelly, who is from Emmett, pleaded guilty in November to multiple felonies, including grand theft and assault or battery on certain personnel. Prosecutors say Austin was shot while attempting to pull over Kelly in July after he was seen driving a motorcycle that was believed to be stolen. Austin has not yet returned to work.

WILDFIRE SMOKE-COSTS

Wildfire smoke’s economic damage lingers after the flames

The damage caused by wildfires can be devastating, but the smoke from the annually recurring blazes also delivers economic damage to areas that have never been touched by the flames. Beyond the tragic toll wildfire smoke has on the health of those in affected areas, there are infrastructure and business costs. Expenses paid by homeowners to improve or increase measures to protect properties and the impact of smoke on livelihoods and budgets can be significant. Real estate developers face particular economic risks. And two sectors most impacted by wildfire smoke are tourism and outdoor recreation.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho lawmakers use measure to target gathering-size limits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A girls’ basketball tournament has triggered Idaho legislation targeting gathering-size limits because of the coronavirus pandemic. The House State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure after the Idaho High School Activities Association on Thursday declined a request from the committee’s chairman to allow more fans at the girls’ state basketball tournament later this month. Republican Rep. Brent Crane says the association’s limit of 1,800 fans at the 11,000-capacity Ford Idaho Center in Nampa will harm kids. The association says the limit represents agreements with the host site and schools and is intended at keeping kids safe.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

‘Chaotic’: Oregon braces as COVID vaccine opens for elderly

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In preparation for the drastic increase of eligible people, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that additional National Guard members will be deployed to help with the state’s 211 system, to field calls and texts from seniors signing up and seeking information on vaccinations. Oregon officials opted to proioritize teachers before the elderly in an attempt to get children back to in-person learning faster.