Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DAM BREACH PLAN

Idaho congressman unveils plan to breach dams, save salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — A Republican congressman is proposing removing four hydroelectric dams in the Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to address the decades-long problem of how to save salmon populations without upending a system that provides power to millions of people. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced Saturday. It would breach four dams on the Lower Snake River by the end of the next decade. It would also pay for finding ways to replace the dams’ key roles in energy, agriculture and transportation. It’s being met with cautious optimism among some on both sides of the issue, but there’s still plenty of skepticism.

FINCHES DYING-LAKE TAHOE

Groups warn of salmonella killing finches at Tahoe, Carson

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — An outbreak of salmonella is killing finches across the western United States, including birds in the Lake Tahoe region. The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care issued an alert this week for the public to be on the lookout for sick or dead finches associated with bird feeders. Dead siskins have been found in recent weeks in backyards in the Carson Valley and Truckee. The deaths are believed to be related to an outbreak of salmonellosis, a common and often fatal bird disease caused by the salmonella bacteria. The problem appears to be especially bad along coastal Northern California, Oregon and Washington.

INMATE DEATH

Police: Convicted murderer serving life in prison dies

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon say a man serving life in prison for the shooting deaths of his two roommates in 2016 has died. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that the Oregon Department of Corrections said 25-year-old Mitchell Julio Morris died in an infirmary while incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution. The department does not release the cause or manner of inmate deaths. It is unlikely he died from COVID-19 because the state identified the inmate’s name, something it does not do for virus-related deaths. Morris was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder in 2017.

WILDFIRE SMOKE-COSTS

Wildfire smoke’s economic damage lingers after the flames

The damage caused by wildfires can be devastating, but the smoke from the annually recurring blazes also delivers economic damage to areas that have never been touched by the flames. Beyond the tragic toll wildfire smoke has on the health of those in affected areas, there are infrastructure and business costs. Expenses paid by homeowners to improve or increase measures to protect properties and the impact of smoke on livelihoods and budgets can be significant. Real estate developers face particular economic risks. And two sectors most impacted by wildfire smoke are tourism and outdoor recreation.

CLARK COUNTY-SHOOTING

Black man’s family urges no protests after police shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The family of the Black man critically wounded by police in Clark County, Washington, is urging people not to protest the shooting. The Vancouver police department said in a release Saturday that 30-year-old Jenoah D. Donald remains hospitalized after being shot Thursday evening during a traffic stop in the Hazel Dell area. The Vancouver NAACP branch issued a statement Saturday on behalf of his family, saying that Donald would soon be removed from life support. The sheriff’s office said one of the four deputies involved opened fire but haven’t detailed what lead to the confrontation or shooting.

OR-OREGON-LAWMAKER-HARASSMENT

Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion after harassment reports

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House of Representatives has voted in favor of expelling one of its members for alleged sexual harassment and asked the full House to make a decision. The fate of Rep. Diego Hernandez, a Democrat from Portland and considered a rising political star, hangs in the balance. A resolution passed by the House Committee on Conduct says “Hernandez has engaged in disorderly behavior.” According to the Oregon Constitution, a member of the House can be expelled if at least two-thirds of its members vote in favor. Hernandez allegedly harassed three women.

AP-US-NABISCO-PLANT-CLOSING

Nabisco plant to close, leaving as many as 600 jobless

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a Nabisco plant in New Jersey will close for good by summer’s end after 63 years of operation, leaving as many as 600 people without jobs. The plant in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, produces baked goods under the Nabisco brand, including famous treats such as Oreo, Lorna Doone and Teddy Grahams, filling a portion of Route 208 with the smell of fresh-baked cookies. Mondelez International, the North American division of Nabisco’s parent company, had said in November that closure of the plant was under consideration. Mayor Kurt Peluso said local officials were told Thursday that the plant will shut in late August or early September.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

‘Chaotic’: Oregon braces as COVID vaccine opens for elderly

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they are expecting chaos next week, when about 167,000 people who are 80 years or older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. In preparation for the drastic increase of eligible people, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that additional National Guard members will be deployed to help with the state’s 211 system, to field calls and texts from seniors signing up and seeking information on vaccinations. Oregon officials opted to proioritize teachers before the elderly in an attempt to get children back to in-person learning faster.