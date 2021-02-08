Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL SHOOTING-TACOMA

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting near illegal Tacoma club

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting in Tacoma. Police say the shooting happened in an alley just after 2 a.m. Sunday outside of an illegal club. Officers found one man dead, one with serious injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. A fourth person was dropped off at the hospital with minor injuries. The illegal club was operating out of one of three units in the building. Police say the club had been operating out of another unit until the city suspended its license on Jan. 7. Police have responded to the location for prior complaints.

LANDSLIDE-ROAD CLOSED

Landslide closes State Route 20 near Concrete

CONCRETE, Wash. (AP) — State Route 20 was blocked between Concrete and Rockport due to a landslide. The landslide was discovered early Sunday morning. The Washington Department of Transportation says the slide is thigh-deep and some debris is still coming down. Crews are on scene to examine the hillside and clear debris. The Department of Transportation says the SR20 will likely stay closed until at least Monday.

DAM BREACH PLAN

Idaho congressman unveils plan to breach dams, save salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — A Republican congressman is proposing removing four hydroelectric dams in the Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to address the decades-long problem of how to save salmon populations without upending a system that provides power to millions of people. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced Saturday. It would breach four dams on the Lower Snake River by the end of the next decade. It would also pay for finding ways to replace the dams’ key roles in energy, agriculture and transportation. It’s being met with cautious optimism among some on both sides of the issue, but there’s still plenty of skepticism.

FINCHES DYING-LAKE TAHOE

Groups warn of salmonella killing finches at Tahoe, Carson

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — An outbreak of salmonella is killing finches across the western United States, including birds in the Lake Tahoe region. The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care issued an alert this week for the public to be on the lookout for sick or dead finches associated with bird feeders. Dead siskins have been found in recent weeks in backyards in the Carson Valley and Truckee. The deaths are believed to be related to an outbreak of salmonellosis, a common and often fatal bird disease caused by the salmonella bacteria. The problem appears to be especially bad along coastal Northern California, Oregon and Washington.

CIVIL RIGHTS LAWSUIT

Judge won’t toss lawsuit by family of man killed by police

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge refused to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit filed against the Washington state city of Kent and a police officer involved in a 2017 fatal shooting of an unarmed Giovonn Joseph-McDade. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein said in her order on Thursday that the evidence disputes claims the 20-year-old Joseph-McDade had fled from police at high speed and was poised to run over Kent police officer William Davis when Davis shot and killed Joseph-McDade. The judge’s decision will send the lawsuit to trial. The lawsuit had been filed in 2020 by Joseph-McDade’s parents.

WILDFIRE SMOKE-COSTS

Wildfire smoke’s economic damage lingers after the flames

The damage caused by wildfires can be devastating, but the smoke from the annually recurring blazes also delivers economic damage to areas that have never been touched by the flames. Beyond the tragic toll wildfire smoke has on the health of those in affected areas, there are infrastructure and business costs. Expenses paid by homeowners to improve or increase measures to protect properties and the impact of smoke on livelihoods and budgets can be significant. Real estate developers face particular economic risks. And two sectors most impacted by wildfire smoke are tourism and outdoor recreation.

CLARK COUNTY-SHOOTING

Black man’s family urges no protests after police shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The family of the Black man critically wounded by police in Clark County, Washington, is urging people not to protest the shooting. The Vancouver police department said in a release Saturday that 30-year-old Jenoah D. Donald remains hospitalized after being shot Thursday evening during a traffic stop in the Hazel Dell area. The Vancouver NAACP branch issued a statement Saturday on behalf of his family, saying that Donald would soon be removed from life support. The sheriff’s office said one of the four deputies involved opened fire but haven’t detailed what lead to the confrontation or shooting.

CAPITOL SIEGE-SEATTLE OFFICER

6th Seattle officer investigated over DC presence amid riot

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities have announced that a sixth Seattle police officer is now under investigation after reporting their presence in Washington, D.C., during the violent U.S. Capitol insurrection. The Seattle Police Department said on its blog Friday the officer self-reported being there. Police did not say when the officer made the report. The Office of Police Accountability began investigating two Seattle officers after photos on social media showed them in D.C. on Jan. 6. Officers were told at that time to report to their supervisors if they had also been there. The watchdog group is investigating to determine whether the officers engaged in any illegal activities or violated any department policies.

POLICE KILL MAN-LAWSUIT

Judge won’t dismiss lawsuit over man killed by Kent police

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss a civil-rights lawsuit filed against the city of Kent and a police officer involved in the shooting of Giovanni Joseph-McDade. The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein questioned whether the officer involved had reason to fear for his life or public safety when he fired the fatal shots in 2017. Rothstein said in her Thursday order the evidence disputes claims that Joseph-McDade fled from police at high speed and was poised to drive into Kent police Officer William Davis when Davis fired into Joseph-McDade’s car. Messages seeking comment from the lawyer representing Kent and the officers were not immediately returned Friday.

LEGISLATURE-TRIBAL MASCOTS

Bill seeks to ban Native American mascots in WA schools

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to ban the use of Native American mascots on high school sports teams in Washington had a public hearing Friday in Olympia. The bill was introduced by state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, an Alaska Native who is Tlingit and Aleut. The bill seeks to ban Native American names, symbols and images for use as public school mascots, logos or team names, as of next Jan. 1. Washington State has 29 tribes. The bill contends that the use of such names and symbols singles out Native Americans for derision and cultural appropriation. It fails to respect the cultural heritage of Native Americans or promote a productive relationship between governments.