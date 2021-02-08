WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)Hit 5
06-11-30-33-34
(six, eleven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $525,000Keno
01-05-09-10-16-24-27-28-39-40-41-43-45-61-62-64-66-68-70-75
(one, five, nine, ten, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-five)Lotto
03-05-06-35-36-43
(three, five, six, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $3.4 millionMatch 4
10-18-20-24
(ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $68 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
