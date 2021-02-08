AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Feb. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Feb. 08 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: City of Seattle, council@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or access Seattle Channel online

——————–

Monday, Feb. 08 11:00 AM Dem Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Suzan DelBene, and Ritchie Torres announce reintroduction of American Family Act – Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Suzan DelBene, and Ritchie Torres hold a virtual press conference to announce the reintroduction of the American Family Act, legislation to permanently expand and improve the Child Tax Credit

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/delauro/, https://twitter.com/rosadelauro

Contacts: Katelynn Thorpe, Office of Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Katelynn.Thorpe@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 1599

Tomorrow, Monday, February 8, at 11:00 AM ET DIAL-IN ***Please RSVP to Katelynn.Thorpe@mail.house.gov by Monday, February 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET for Zoom link***

——————–

Monday, Feb. 08 11:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee approves unemployment insurance bill – Washington Governor Jay Inslee takes actions on governor-requested bill to increase minimum unemployment benefits for workers and unemployment tax relief for businesses. Other attendees include state Sens. Karen Keiser and Curtis King and Rep. Mike Sells

Location: Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136

There will be a pool camera for live feeds. They will have 8 feeds to share out to your systems. Arrive by 10:45 AM to set up your broadcast hardware. NO ADDITIONAL CAMERAS WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE CONFERENCE ROOM, ONLY THE POOL CAMERA*

——————–

Monday, Feb. 08 – Thursday, Feb. 11 PNAA Annual Aerospace Conference (virtual) – Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance Annual Aerospace Conference, themed ‘Changing Our Flight Plan: Engineering the Road to Recovery’ * Held virtually

Weblinks: http://www.pnaa.net

Contacts: Allison DeTuerk Tapert, PNAA marketing, atapert@pnaa.net, 1 425 885 0290 x 104

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Feb. 08 PACCAR Inc: Q1 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/investors/investor_resources.asp

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 10 2:00 PM Avalara Inc: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 10 Avalara Inc: Q4 2020 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425