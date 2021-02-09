Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon were quickly booked as residents who are 80 years and older became eligible to receive doses of the scarce and highly anticipated vaccine. Seniors in Oregon have waited weeks to receive the vaccine, after the original eligibility date was delayed and then learning of Gov. Kate Brown’s controversial decision to prioritize educators ahead of the elderly. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Monday that every available appointment for seniors in the Portland area was booked within the first two and a half hours they were eligible. All appointments at the Oregon Convention Center and Portland International Airport’s red economy parking lot for the next week — through Tuesday, Feb. 16 — were taken.

SEATTLE (AP) — A member of the far-right group Proud Boys will remain in custody for now pending charges filed in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida in Seattle on Monday initially said 30-year-old Ethan Nordean should be released pending trial but then halted his decision and gave the Justice Department time to appeal. Within hours, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., further blocked Nordean’s release pending the appeal, and she directed U.S. marshals to transport Nordean to the District of Columbia. Nordean was arrested last week after being charged with obstructing an official proceeding and other crimes. He has not entered pleas to the charges.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The city of Boise, Idaho, says officials have reached a settlement ending a dozen years of litigation over people without shelter sleeping in public. The city said Monday in a news release that under the agreement, people experiencing homelessness will not be cited or arrested for sleeping outdoors when no shelter is available. The city also will make changes to ordinances that guide police citations. The settlement will cost Boise about $1.8 million, including $1.3 million to create new overnight shelters or revamp existing shelters.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intel is suing a former Oregon employee, alleging he took trade secrets when he left for Microsoft and used the information to gain an advantage in subsequent business negotiations with Intel. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports engineer Varun Gupta worked for Intel for a decade before leaving for Microsoft in January 2020, according to the suit. He allegedly loaded Intel trade secrets onto two USB drives before quitting and later accessed them on his Microsoft-issued laptop. Gupta could not immediately be reached for comment. Intel and Microsoft are longtime partners and, increasingly, rivals as Microsoft develops its own chip engineering capabilities.