Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KALAMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Emerald Kalama Chemical after inspectors say they found hazardous waste storage and handling violations it its Kalama facility. The chemical company has agreed modify its practice and pay a $121,478 penalty as part of the agreement. Inspectors found multiple violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and Washington state’s EPA-approved Dangerous Waste program. The violations were related to the storage and handling of wastes containing volatile organic compounds. The EPA says failure to appropriately manage these wastes can lead to emissions of hazardous air pollutants to nearby communities.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma police say two teen boys are facing charges in connection with a shooting last month in which a teen died. The shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police arrived to find an unresponsive gunshot victim. He was rushed to a hospital. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 16-year-old Shane Kolowitz. The medical examiner says he died Friday from his injuries. Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting or if the victim knew the two suspects.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The city of Boise, Idaho, says officials have reached a settlement ending a dozen years of litigation over people without shelter sleeping in public. The city said Monday in a news release that under the agreement, people experiencing homelessness will not be cited or arrested for sleeping outdoors when no shelter is available. The city also will make changes to ordinances that guide police citations. The settlement will cost Boise about $1.8 million, including $1.3 million to create new overnight shelters or revamp existing shelters.

SEATTLE (AP) — A member of the far-right group Proud Boys will remain in custody for now pending charges filed in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida in Seattle on Monday initially said 30-year-old Ethan Nordean should be released pending trial but then halted his decision and gave the Justice Department time to appeal. Within hours, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., further blocked Nordean’s release pending the appeal, and she directed U.S. marshals to transport Nordean to the District of Columbia. Nordean was arrested last week after being charged with obstructing an official proceeding and other crimes. He has not entered pleas to the charges.