Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored 24 points and Drew Timme had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead top-ranked Gonzaga past BYU 82-71. Andrew Nembhard added 15 points and Corey Kispert had 13 as the unbeaten Bulldogs led wire-to-wire in their 23rd straight victory dating to last season. The most recent loss for Gonzaga, a 91-78 setback against BYU, came on Feb. 22 last year. Alex Barcello led BYU with 20 points, and Brandon Averette added 14 points and a team-high six assists. The Cougars lost for the sixth time in their last seven home games against the Zags.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has dropped out of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years. The Jayhawks’ record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked is over. Gonzaga and Baylor kept the top two spots, as they have all season, with the Bulldogs getting 55 of 63 first-place votes and the Bears getting the other eight. Michigan took advantage of Villanova’s loss at St. John’s to jump into the top three, Ohio State climbed three spots to No. 4 and the Wildcats rounded out the top 5. With Kansas and UCLA falling out, that leaves the AP Top 25 without the Jayhawks, Bruins and fellow bluebloods Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina for the first time since December 1961. It also means none of the 13 winningest Division I programs is ranked.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has been suspended from the team after his arrest in Pullman, Washington, on suspicion of driving under the influence. The Spokesman-Review reports that the 19-year-old de Laura was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge early Saturday. According to police, de Laura was pulled over at 2:13 a.m. after driving through a stop sign and subsequently driving the wrong way. De Laura won the starting quarterback job as a freshman last fall.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 25 points as No. 10 Arizona completed a season sweep of 11th-ranked Oregon with a 79-59 win. Sam Thomas scored 14 points and Trinity Baptiste and Aari McDonald each added 13 points as the Wildcats shot 50.8% from the field. Arizona had been off for 17 days, with four games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The Wildcats remain in second place in the Pac-12. Nyara Sabally scored 17 points to lead the Ducks.