Idaho News Coverage Advisory

BALLOT HARVESTING

BOISE — A proposed law making it a felony in Idaho for a third party to collect and return multiple ballots to election officials headed to the full House on Tuesday. The House State Affairs Committee approved the measure involving “ballot harvesting” that has become a partisan flashpoint across the nation. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 755 words

POLICE SHOOTING-MISTAKEN IDENTITY

IDAHO FALLS — A police officer in Idaho killed a man he or she mistook for a suspect accused of committing felony battery on an officer and fleeing a traffic stop, Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said. The name of the officer involved and the name of the man killed were not released as of Monday, the Post Register reported. SENT: 260 words.

COLD CASE-GUILTY PLEA

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge, a crime for which another man was wrongfully convicted nearly a quarter-century ago. Brian Leigh Dripps of Caldwell entered the guilty plea Tuesday morning as part of an agreement with prosecutors, the Post Register reported. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will recommend to the judge that Dripps serve up to life in prison, but be eligible for parole after serving at least 20 years. UPCOMING: 380 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — For more than two months restaurants in the state’s most populous counties have been closed to indoor dining, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. But on Friday, that will change. Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 14 counties, including the Portland tri-county area, will be moving to a lower risk category as COVID-19 cases decrease in the state — allowing restaurants to open for indoor dining and gyms to increase capacity. By Sara Cline. SENT: 660 words.

SWASTIKAS-SYNOGOGUE: Spokane police seek vandal who painted swastika on synagogue