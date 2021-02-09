Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COLD CASE-GUILTY PLEA

Man pleads guilty in cold case that led to wrong conviction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge, a crime for which another man was wrongfully convicted nearly a quarter-century ago. Brian Leigh Dripps of Caldwell entered the guilty plea Tuesday morning as part of an agreement with prosecutors, the Post Register reported. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will recommend to the judge that Dripps serve up to life in prison, but be eligible for parole after serving at least 20 years. Another man, Christopher Tapp, was wrongfully convicted of the crime in 1997. But he was exonerated after Dripps confessed and was arrested in 2019.

LAWMAKER OVERSIGHT-LOCAL MONUMENTS

Lawmakers seek oversight of local monuments, place names

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation requiring cities, towns and schools to get permission from the Legislature to change the historic names of streets and parks or remove monuments or memorials has been approved by the House and is headed to the Senate. The House voted 51-19 Tuesday to approve the measure backers say is needed to prevent the altering of history through obliterating historic though imperfect figures. Opponents say the proposed law is an affront in a state that prizes local control. Republican Rep. Doug Okuniewicz says the entire state should have a say in things such as renaming streets or removing monuments, not just the people who live near them.

TREASURER-GOLD

Law would let Idaho state treasurer invest in gold, silver

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to allow the Idaho treasurer to invest in gold and silver that must be physically stored in Idaho is heading to the full House. The House State Affairs Committee approved the legislation Tuesday that Republican Rep. Ron Nate says is a great way to protect against inflation. Opponents say that precious metals as an investment are volatile, and there are much better investments to protect against inflation. Opponents also say it will cost money to get the gold and silver to Idaho and then have ongoing costs to store it in a safe place.

BALLOT HARVESTING

Bill targeting ‘ballot harvesting’ advances to full House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed law making it a felony in Idaho for a third party to collect and return multiple ballots to election officials is headed to the full House. The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday approved the measure involving “ballot harvesting” that has become a partisan flashpoint across the nation. More than half of states allow a third party to collect ballots, and political groups and campaigns from both parties have run ballot-collection programs. The proposed Idaho law limits who can handle more than two ballots to election officials, U.S. postal service workers and parcel delivery services. A family member would be allowed to deliver no more than two ballots.

POLICE SHOOTING-MISTAKEN IDENTITY

Idaho police officer kills man mistaken for suspect

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson says one of his officers killed a man he or she mistook for a suspect accused of committing felony battery on an officer and fleeing a traffic stop. The name of the officer involved and the name of the man killed were not released as of Monday. The family of the deceased had asked that his name not be released. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave. The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force and the Idaho State Police will investigate the incident. Johnson says body camera footage captured the incident.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURTS-VACCINE

Some court workers, not on priority list, still get vaccine

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some state and federal judges and court staffers are getting access to Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they aren’t on the state’s vaccine priority list. It’s creating confusion as courthouse workers who interact with prisoners and the public face a hodgepodge of rules nationwide on their place in line. Workers with a federal court and a county courthouse in Boise, Idaho’s largest city, were offered vaccinations Monday, though state health officials say they aren’t eligible until April. Courts nationwide have pushed for earlier vaccine access and have been turned down in many states as health officials work to prioritize those who are at greatest risk.