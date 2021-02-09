Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON

Oregonians 80 and older begin receiving COVID vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon were quickly booked as residents who are 80 years and older became eligible to receive doses of the scarce and highly anticipated vaccine. Seniors in Oregon have waited weeks to receive the vaccine, after the original eligibility date was delayed and then learning of Gov. Kate Brown’s controversial decision to prioritize educators ahead of the elderly. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Monday that every available appointment for seniors in the Portland area was booked within the first two and a half hours they were eligible. All appointments at the Oregon Convention Center and Portland International Airport’s red economy parking lot for the next week — through Tuesday, Feb. 16 — were taken.

CAPITOL BREACH-WASHINGTON STATE ARREST

Judge halts Proud Boy’s release in Capitol breach case

SEATTLE (AP) — A member of the far-right group Proud Boys will remain in custody for now pending charges filed in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida in Seattle on Monday initially said 30-year-old Ethan Nordean should be released pending trial but then halted his decision and gave the Justice Department time to appeal. Within hours, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., further blocked Nordean’s release pending the appeal, and she directed U.S. marshals to transport Nordean to the District of Columbia. Nordean was arrested last week after being charged with obstructing an official proceeding and other crimes. He has not entered pleas to the charges.

HOMELESS CAMPING-LAWSUIT

Boise, Idaho, reaches settlement over homeless camping

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The city of Boise, Idaho, says officials have reached a settlement ending a dozen years of litigation over people without shelter sleeping in public. The city said Monday in a news release that under the agreement, people experiencing homelessness will not be cited or arrested for sleeping outdoors when no shelter is available. The city also will make changes to ordinances that guide police citations. The settlement will cost Boise about $1.8 million, including $1.3 million to create new overnight shelters or revamp existing shelters.

TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT-INTEL

Intel sues engineer who joined Microsoft over trade secrets

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intel is suing a former Oregon employee, alleging he took trade secrets when he left for Microsoft and used the information to gain an advantage in subsequent business negotiations with Intel. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports engineer Varun Gupta worked for Intel for a decade before leaving for Microsoft in January 2020, according to the suit. He allegedly loaded Intel trade secrets onto two USB drives before quitting and later accessed them on his Microsoft-issued laptop. Gupta could not immediately be reached for comment. Intel and Microsoft are longtime partners and, increasingly, rivals as Microsoft develops its own chip engineering capabilities.

BUS PEDESTRIAN FATAL

Corvallis bus fatally hits Albany woman

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified a a woman who was hit and killed by a Corvallis Transit System bus last week. The Democrat-Herald reports 32-year-old Caitlyn Geil of Albany was struck at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday. The bus driver was a 60-year-old Albany man, but authorities did not release his name. Corvallis Police Lt. Ryan Eaton says the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation. Police said the bus was stopped on Southwest Third Street, and started turning left onto Western Boulevard when the traffic light turned green. Police say Geil entered the crosswalk in accordance with a pedestrian control signal at about the same time and the bus hit Giel.

FATAL CRASH

2 killed in crash in Polk County

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — Two people were killed and another was hospitalized after a crash on Highway 22 in Polk County in northwest Oregon. Authorities say a Dodge pickup, driven by a 73-year-old man, was heading west around 5 p.m. Sunday when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with another Dodge pickup, driven by a 42-year-old man. KOIN reports the 73-year-old man and his passenger, a 75-year-old woman, were pronounced dead. The 42-year-old man was taken to a hospital but there was no immediate word about his condition.

DAM BREACH PLAN

Idaho congressman unveils plan to breach dams, save salmon

SEATTLE (AP) — A Republican congressman is proposing removing four hydroelectric dams in the Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to address the decades-long problem of how to save salmon populations without upending a system that provides power to millions of people. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced Saturday. It would breach four dams on the Lower Snake River by the end of the next decade. It would also pay for finding ways to replace the dams’ key roles in energy, agriculture and transportation. It’s being met with cautious optimism among some on both sides of the issue, but there’s still plenty of skepticism.

FINCHES DYING-LAKE TAHOE

Groups warn of salmonella killing finches at Tahoe, Carson

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — An outbreak of salmonella is killing finches across the western United States, including birds in the Lake Tahoe region. The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care issued an alert this week for the public to be on the lookout for sick or dead finches associated with bird feeders. Dead siskins have been found in recent weeks in backyards in the Carson Valley and Truckee. The deaths are believed to be related to an outbreak of salmonellosis, a common and often fatal bird disease caused by the salmonella bacteria. The problem appears to be especially bad along coastal Northern California, Oregon and Washington.