Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CHEMICAL WASTE-PENALTY

EPA reaches settlement with Kalama chemical company

KALAMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Emerald Kalama Chemical after inspectors say they found hazardous waste storage and handling violations it its Kalama facility. The chemical company has agreed modify its practice and pay a $121,478 penalty as part of the agreement. Inspectors found multiple violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and Washington state’s EPA-approved Dangerous Waste program. The violations were related to the storage and handling of wastes containing volatile organic compounds. The EPA says failure to appropriately manage these wastes can lead to emissions of hazardous air pollutants to nearby communities.

FATAL SHOOTING-TACOMA

2 teen boys arrested after shooting victim dies

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma police say two teen boys are facing charges in connection with a shooting last month in which a teen died. The shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police arrived to find an unresponsive gunshot victim. He was rushed to a hospital. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 16-year-old Shane Kolowitz. The medical examiner says he died Friday from his injuries. Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting. Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting or if the victim knew the two suspects.

HOMELESS CAMPING-LAWSUIT

Boise, Idaho, reaches settlement over homeless camping

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The city of Boise, Idaho, says officials have reached a settlement ending a dozen years of litigation over people without shelter sleeping in public. The city said Monday in a news release that under the agreement, people experiencing homelessness will not be cited or arrested for sleeping outdoors when no shelter is available. The city also will make changes to ordinances that guide police citations. The settlement will cost Boise about $1.8 million, including $1.3 million to create new overnight shelters or revamp existing shelters.

CAPITOL BREACH-WASHINGTON STATE ARREST

Judge halts Proud Boy’s release in Capitol breach case

SEATTLE (AP) — A member of the far-right group Proud Boys will remain in custody for now pending charges filed in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida in Seattle on Monday initially said 30-year-old Ethan Nordean should be released pending trial but then halted his decision and gave the Justice Department time to appeal. Within hours, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., further blocked Nordean’s release pending the appeal, and she directed U.S. marshals to transport Nordean to the District of Columbia. Nordean was arrested last week after being charged with obstructing an official proceeding and other crimes. He has not entered pleas to the charges.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

Washington governor signs bill to help workers, businesses

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed an unemployment insurance bill to help businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It will increase the minimum weekly benefit for unemployed workers starting in July and will prevent a dramatic increase in unemployment taxes paid by businesses. Under the bill, workers who make between $21,000 and $27,800 per year will receive a larger share of their weekly wages in benefits _ up to 20% from 15%, raising the minimum level from $201 to $270 in July. In addition, the state’s businesses will see some relief from unemployment taxes, including reductions in bills due in April. The measure is the first bill signed into law by Inslee this legislative session and has an emergency clause, which means it takes effect immediately.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COUNTERFEIT MASKS

Washington hospitals find counterfeits in 3M mask supplies

SEATTLE (AP) — Dozens of Washington state hospitals have learned N95 respirator masks believed to be purchased from 3M Company are counterfeits that were not manufactured by the company. The Seattle Times reported the Washington State Hospital Association alerted the state’s hospitals about a notification from 3M that some masks were knockoffs. The association has asked the state’s 115 hospitals to sort through mask supplies and pull potentially affected equipment from their supplies. Several hospitals sent masks to 3M for testing and the company confirmed some were counterfeit. It is unclear whether the counterfeit masks are less safe than those manufactured by 3M.

AVALANCHE-MISSING SNOWMOBILER

State patrol trooper killed in avalanche near Cle Elem

CLE ELUM, Wash. (AP) — A 51-year-old Washington State Patrol trooper caught in an avalanche while snowmobiling near Cle Elem Lake was found dead. Trooper Steve Houle went missing Monday afternoon during an avalanche near the French Cabin Creek area and Knox Creek trailhead. Authorities received reports of two men missing in the avalanche around 12:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a statement. One of the men dug himself out and called for help. Rescue teams recovered the body of the other man, later identified as Houle, around 7 p.m.

TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT-INTEL

Intel sues engineer who joined Microsoft over trade secrets

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intel is suing a former Oregon employee, alleging he took trade secrets when he left for Microsoft and used the information to gain an advantage in subsequent business negotiations with Intel. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports engineer Varun Gupta worked for Intel for a decade before leaving for Microsoft in January 2020, according to the suit. He allegedly loaded Intel trade secrets onto two USB drives before quitting and later accessed them on his Microsoft-issued laptop. Gupta could not immediately be reached for comment. Intel and Microsoft are longtime partners and, increasingly, rivals as Microsoft develops its own chip engineering capabilities.

YALE STUDENT KILLED

Police investigating if road rage led to Yale student death

Police investigators are looking into whether a Yale graduate student shot to death over the weekend was a targeted victim in a road rage incident that possibly occurred after a car accident. New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said Monday that police believe the shooting of Kevin Jiang was not a random act and it was possible he was targeted. The 26-year-old Seattle native and Army veteran was shot multiple times on a New Haven street Saturday evening. No arrests have been announced. Jiang was attending Yale’s School of the Environment and had just gotten engaged to be married.

FATAL SHOOTING-TACOMA

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting near illegal Tacoma club

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting in Tacoma. Police say the shooting happened in an alley just after 2 a.m. Sunday outside of an illegal club. Officers found one man dead, one with serious injuries and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. A fourth person was dropped off at the hospital with minor injuries. The illegal club was operating out of one of three units in the building. Police say the club had been operating out of another unit until the city suspended its license on Jan. 7. Police have responded to the location for prior complaints.