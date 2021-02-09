Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY

SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon lawmaker is trying to repeal an arcane state law that critics say allowed officers to threaten racial injustice protesters in Portland with arrest, tear gas and rubber bullets if they didn’t disperse. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — For more than two months restaurants in the state’s most populous counties have been closed to indoor dining, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. But on Friday, that will change. By Sara Cline. SENT: 660 words.

LIQUIFIED NATURAL GAS TERMINAL

Federal authorities on Monday affirmed the state of Oregon’s finding that a proposed major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal is not consistent with its coastal zone management plans. SENT: 260 words.

JAIL POPULATION REPORT

O’FALLON, Mo. — Jail populations across the U.S. dropped by nearly a quarter at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, before rising slightly again in the heat of the summer, according to a study released Tuesday. SENT: 430 words.

IN BRIEF

US ATTORNEY RESIGNATION: Oregon U.S. Attorney among those to resign at Biden request.

OREGON EARTHQUAKE: Quake felt in Portland, Oregon, area

MAILING THREATENING COMMUNICATIONS: Man pleads guilty to mailing cards with pesticide in them

