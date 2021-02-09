Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 46, Timberline 45
Borah 63, Capital 46
Buhl 60, Wendell 48
Castleford 54, Hansen 46
Centennial 65, Kuna 48
Century 53, Burley 41
Clark Fork 63, Mullan 32
Dietrich 61, Gooding 53
Garden Valley 87, Salmon River 52
Genesee 60, Clearwater Valley 45
Kamiah 49, Orofino 28
Kimberly 44, Filer 42
Meridian 80, Eagle 60
North Star Charter 62, Wilder 49
Notus 54, Liberty Charter 53
Raft River 41, Shoshone 32
Rimrock 61, Gem State Adventist 43
Rocky Mountain 50, Skyview 39
Class 5A Area 6=
Semifinal=
Hagerman 38, Bliss 30
Lighthouse Christian 56, Oakley 52
Murtaugh 54, Glenns Ferry 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackfoot 59, Hillcrest 40
Caldwell 35, Ridgevue 24
Coeur d’Alene 55, Lake City 49
Columbia 40, Bishop Kelly 29
Emmett 47, Vallivue 29
Fruitland 62, Homedale 41
Kellogg 57, Priest River 21
Madison 47, Highland 36
Marsing 41, Nampa Christian 33
Meridian 53, Rocky Mountain 36
Middleton 53, Nampa 28
New Plymouth 53, Ambrose 17
Notus 46, Greenleaf 36
Post Falls 49, Lewiston 38
Preston 47, Pocatello 39
Rigby 53, Thunder Ridge 50
Ririe 47, W. Jefferson 35
Riverstone International School 34, Idaho City 31
Timberlake 54, Bonners Ferry 18
Timberline 60, Skyview 43
Wallace 65, Genesis Preparatory Academy 13
Weiser 77, Payette 40
Class 2A District Tournament=
Valley 53, Wendell 38
Class 4A District Tournament=
Minico 65, Canyon Ridge 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments