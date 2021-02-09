Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 46, Timberline 45

Borah 63, Capital 46

Buhl 60, Wendell 48

Castleford 54, Hansen 46

Centennial 65, Kuna 48

Century 53, Burley 41

Clark Fork 63, Mullan 32

Dietrich 61, Gooding 53

Garden Valley 87, Salmon River 52

Genesee 60, Clearwater Valley 45

Kamiah 49, Orofino 28

Kimberly 44, Filer 42

Meridian 80, Eagle 60

North Star Charter 62, Wilder 49

Notus 54, Liberty Charter 53

Raft River 41, Shoshone 32

Rimrock 61, Gem State Adventist 43

Rocky Mountain 50, Skyview 39

Class 5A Area 6=

Semifinal=

Hagerman 38, Bliss 30

Lighthouse Christian 56, Oakley 52

Murtaugh 54, Glenns Ferry 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackfoot 59, Hillcrest 40

Caldwell 35, Ridgevue 24

Coeur d’Alene 55, Lake City 49

Columbia 40, Bishop Kelly 29

Emmett 47, Vallivue 29

Fruitland 62, Homedale 41

Kellogg 57, Priest River 21

Madison 47, Highland 36

Marsing 41, Nampa Christian 33

Meridian 53, Rocky Mountain 36

Middleton 53, Nampa 28

New Plymouth 53, Ambrose 17

Notus 46, Greenleaf 36

Post Falls 49, Lewiston 38

Preston 47, Pocatello 39

Rigby 53, Thunder Ridge 50

Ririe 47, W. Jefferson 35

Riverstone International School 34, Idaho City 31

Timberlake 54, Bonners Ferry 18

Timberline 60, Skyview 43

Wallace 65, Genesis Preparatory Academy 13

Weiser 77, Payette 40

Class 2A District Tournament=

Valley 53, Wendell 38

Class 4A District Tournament=

Minico 65, Canyon Ridge 48

