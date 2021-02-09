WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Daily Game
0-6-3
(zero, six, three)Hit 5
02-10-22-25-26
(two, ten, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $590,000Keno
06-07-08-11-13-18-25-27-30-33-38-47-50-53-55-57-62-67-74-76
(six, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-six)Match 4
08-09-12-22
(eight, nine, twelve, twenty-two)Mega Millions
07-18-21-31-40, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(seven, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $68 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
