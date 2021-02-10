Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge, a crime for which another man was wrongfully convicted nearly a quarter-century ago. Brian Leigh Dripps of Caldwell entered the guilty plea Tuesday morning as part of an agreement with prosecutors, the Post Register reported. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will recommend to the judge that Dripps serve up to life in prison, but be eligible for parole after serving at least 20 years. Another man, Christopher Tapp, was wrongfully convicted of the crime in 1997. But he was exonerated after Dripps confessed and was arrested in 2019.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation requiring cities, towns and schools to get permission from the Legislature to change the historic names of streets and parks or remove monuments or memorials has been approved by the House and is headed to the Senate. The House voted 51-19 Tuesday to approve the measure backers say is needed to prevent the altering of history through obliterating historic though imperfect figures. Opponents say the proposed law is an affront in a state that prizes local control. Republican Rep. Doug Okuniewicz says the entire state should have a say in things such as renaming streets or removing monuments, not just the people who live near them.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to allow the Idaho treasurer to invest in gold and silver that must be physically stored in Idaho is heading to the full House. The House State Affairs Committee approved the legislation Tuesday that Republican Rep. Ron Nate says is a great way to protect against inflation. Opponents say that precious metals as an investment are volatile, and there are much better investments to protect against inflation. Opponents also say it will cost money to get the gold and silver to Idaho and then have ongoing costs to store it in a safe place.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed law making it a felony in Idaho for a third party to collect and return multiple ballots to election officials is headed to the full House. The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday approved the measure involving “ballot harvesting” that has become a partisan flashpoint across the nation. More than half of states allow a third party to collect ballots, and political groups and campaigns from both parties have run ballot-collection programs. The proposed Idaho law limits who can handle more than two ballots to election officials, U.S. postal service workers and parcel delivery services. A family member would be allowed to deliver no more than two ballots.