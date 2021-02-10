Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon lawmaker is trying to repeal an arcane state law that critics say allowed officers to threaten racial injustice protesters in Portland with arrest, tear gas and rubber bullets if they didn’t disperse. Police are allowed to do that under an Oregon law that critics say allows police to violate people’s First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful assembly. A Black lawmaker in the predominantly white state held a hearing on her legislation Monday. Law enforcement has already begun lining up against it. Other states have dealt with the issue. In 1971, the Virginia Supreme Court invalidated Virginia’s unlawful assembly statute on First Amendment grounds.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For more than two months restaurants in the state’s most populous counties have been closed to indoor dining, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. But on Friday, that will change. Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 12 counties, including the Portland tri-county area, will be moving to a lower risk category as COVID-19 cases decrease in the state — allowing restaurants to open for indoor dining and gyms to increase capacity. Restaurants in “high risk” level counties will be allowed to open for indoor dining and gyms can increase the amount of people inside. The capacity for both restaurants and gym cannot exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people, whichever is smaller.

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities on Monday upheld the state of Oregon’s finding that a major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal proposed in Coos Bay is not consistent with its coastal zone management plans. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jordan Cove’s Canadian backers, Pembina Pipeline Corp., had appealed the state’s finding to the U.S. Commerce Department. The company hoped the Trump Administration would override the state’s federally delegated authority to determine if projects are consistent with the Coastal Zone Management Act. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declined to do so, saying the company had failed to show that the project is consistent with the law. Pembina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver, Washington police have released the names of three Clark County sheriff’s deputies placed on leave after one of them shot a 30-year-old man last week. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports deputies were conducting a traffic stop Thursday in Hazel Dell when a deputy shot driver Jenoah Donald. Donald, a 30-year-old Black man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains on life support in an intensive care unit, according to a Tuesday update on an online crowdfunding page in his name. The deputies on leave are Sean Boyle, Greg Agar, and Holly Troupe, according to the Vancouver Police Department, which is leading an investigation into the shooting.