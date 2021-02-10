Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal environmental agency has ordered Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. for the third time in three years to stop selling illegal pesticides on its online marketplace, saying the chemicals pose a health risk to people and pets exposed to the products. The Seattle Times reports that the Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday its Seattle office issued an order last month requiring Amazon to take down listings for dozens of products the agency deemed dangerous, including some products claiming to kill viruses. Amazon in a statement says that it put processes in place to proactively block unregistered pesticides and products from making inaccurate COVID-19 claims before they are listed.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A veteran Whatcom County corrections deputy is suspected of smuggling contraband items, including marijuana edibles, to a female inmate at the Whatcom County Jail’s Work Center. Corrections Deputy Christopher Baetz was booked into Skagit County Jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree introducing contraband into a correction facility. That’s according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Corrections deputies at the Work Center on Sunday learned that a female inmate had a cell phone, headphones, a phone charger, vaping materials and marijuana edibles in her dormitory. Deputies found the contraband had been smuggled in by a corrections deputy.

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Auburn police say a shooting last week that left one 15-year-old girl in critical condition has been ruled an accident. Police responded to the incident last Friday around 7:30 p.m. An Auburn Police commander said the girl’s 13-year-old brother was playing with a gun he thought was unloaded, and accidentally shot his older sister. Paula Horstead, the children’s grandmother, said the family is heartbroken. Horstead said as of Tuesday the child was in an induced coma after receiving surgery. Auburn police Commander Mike Hirman says children should not have access to weapons, and by law, firearms must be kept in secure storage.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say a person suspected of shooting two others fired at officers Tuesday night and was killed when officers fired back. Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette says officers were responding to a shooting Tuesday night near the Northwest African American Museum when the suspect came around a corner and fired at the officers. Officers shot back and the individual was fatally wounded. Nollette says two victims at the scene were hospitalized with life-threatening wounds. Police believe the suspect knew the victims. No other injuries were reported. Additional details on the shooting weren’t immediately released.