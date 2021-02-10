Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points and the Portland Trail Blazers extended their winning streak over the Orlando Magic to eight games with a 106-97 victory. Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers. It was Lillard’s 13th game with 30-plus points this season. Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 15 rebounds for the short-handed Magic, who have lost six of their last seven games. Rookie Cole Anthony, who started, did not return for the second half because of a shoulder injury.

SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson was honored as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year last weekend for his work off the field. But what happens on the field remains clearly in focus for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Wilson’s primary concern seems to be his protection. Wilson has been sacked 394 times in the regular season through his first nine years and said he’s getting frustrated. How Seattle addresses that in the offseason will be of particular focus with new coordinator Shane Waldron taking charge of the offense.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon plays at Arizona this week in what will likely be another high-level game between two of the Pac-12’s best programs. The Ducks have won five straight in the series, including 73-72 last February. Both teams are trying to keep pace with No. 20 USC and UCLA, who are tied atop the Pac-12 at 9-2. Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV needs 11 rebounds to become the first player in Pac-12 history with 1,600 career points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists. No. 5 Stanford still leads the Pac-12 women’s standings with games against the Oregon schools this week.