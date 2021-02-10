Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FETAL HEARTBEAT BILL

BOISE — A panel of Idaho lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation that would outlaw an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Senate State Affairs Committee cleared the way for a hearing on the bill with 7-2 vote with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed that would require doctors before performing abortions to try to detect fetal heartbeats. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 450 words.

NEWSPAPER PUBLIC NOTICES

BOISE — Legislation to end the requirement that government agencies publish legal notices in newspapers failed in the House on Wednesday. Lawmakers rejected with a 37-33 vote the measure that would have eliminated a source of income for Idaho newspapers. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 250 words.