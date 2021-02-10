Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY

Police ‘unlawful assembly’ powers come under fire in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon lawmaker is trying to repeal an arcane state law that critics say allowed officers to threaten racial injustice protesters in Portland with arrest, tear gas and rubber bullets if they didn’t disperse. Police are allowed to do that under an Oregon law that critics say allows police to violate people’s First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful assembly. A Black lawmaker in the predominantly white state held a hearing on her legislation Monday. Law enforcement has already begun lining up against it. Other states have dealt with the issue. In 1971, the Virginia Supreme Court invalidated Virginia’s unlawful assembly statute on First Amendment grounds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Portland tri-county area allowed to reopen indoor dining

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For more than two months restaurants in the state’s most populous counties have been closed to indoor dining, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. But on Friday, that will change. Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 12 counties, including the Portland tri-county area, will be moving to a lower risk category as COVID-19 cases decrease in the state — allowing restaurants to open for indoor dining and gyms to increase capacity. Restaurants in “high risk” level counties will be allowed to open for indoor dining and gyms can increase the amount of people inside. The capacity for both restaurants and gym cannot exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people, whichever is smaller.

LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS TERMINAL

Feds uphold Oregon denial of permit for natural gas terminal

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities on Monday upheld the state of Oregon’s finding that a major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal proposed in Coos Bay is not consistent with its coastal zone management plans. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jordan Cove’s Canadian backers, Pembina Pipeline Corp., had appealed the state’s finding to the U.S. Commerce Department. The company hoped the Trump Administration would override the state’s federally delegated authority to determine if projects are consistent with the Coastal Zone Management Act. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declined to do so, saying the company had failed to show that the project is consistent with the law. Pembina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DEPUTY SHOOTS MAN

Deputies involved in shooting ID’d; victim remains in ICU

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver, Washington police have released the names of three Clark County sheriff’s deputies placed on leave after one of them shot a 30-year-old man last week. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports deputies were conducting a traffic stop Thursday in Hazel Dell when a deputy shot driver Jenoah Donald. Donald, a 30-year-old Black man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains on life support in an intensive care unit, according to a Tuesday update on an online crowdfunding page in his name. The deputies on leave are Sean Boyle, Greg Agar, and Holly Troupe, according to the Vancouver Police Department, which is leading an investigation into the shooting.

SHELTER FIRE-DEATH

Person trying to keep warm in makeshift shelter dies in fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a person who was trying to stay warm in a makeshift shelter died in a fire in North Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said Tuesday that firefighters responded about 7 a.m. to a fire underneath an overpass and found a makeshift structure on fire. Authorities say a 27-year-old escape the burning structure before crews arrived. Authorities say the person was badly burned and taken to a hospital burn center. The person died from their injuries a few hours later. Investigators believe the fire may have started by an improvised, propane-fed device that ignited materials used to insulate the space from the cold temperatures.

JAIL POPULATION-REPORT

Study: Jail populations dropped, rose slightly in pandemic

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A new study has found that jail populations across the U.S. dropped by nearly a quarter at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, before rising slightly again in the heat of the summer. The report released Tuesday by the nonprofit MacArthur Foundation and City University of New York’s Institute for State and Local Governance examined jail populations at 26 locations and found that the average number of inmates decreased 24% from February 2020 to April 2020, largely due to fewer bookings. The study found that jail populations rose slightly over the summer, but were still down 14% in October compared to February 2020.

US ATTORNEY RESIGNATION

Oregon U.S. Attorney among those to resign at Biden request

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former President Trump appointee, Oregon U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, is among the U.S. attorneys nationwide directed Tuesday to step down as the Biden administration seeks to replace them. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Acting Attorney General Wilkinson instructed most presidentially-appointed U.S. Attorneys to submit resignations effective Feb. 28. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug is expected to take over the top prosecutor’s job in an acting capacity before a new appointment is made.

OREGON EARTHQUAKE

Quake felt in Portland, Oregon, area

A Monday night earthquake was felt in the Portland, Oregon, area. The United States Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.0 quake occurred about 9:34 p.m. just southeast of Parkdale, Oregon. KOIN reports the epicenter was about 21 miles (33 kilometers) west southwest of The Dalles. The PacNW Seismic Network reported the quake was felt in both Portland and Vancouver, Washington. There were no reports of damage.